TWIN FALLS — For 18 seconds, it was anybody’s game.
That’s how long Wednesday’s Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference girls basketball tournament loser-out contest was tied after the opening tip between Gooding and Kimberly High School. Then, Kimberly senior Demee Rosenkrance made a layup.
From that point on, Kimberly held the lead.
It was a game of runs, as Gooding found its way back at times but could never quite get over the hump, as the Bulldogs answered every question asked of them, winning, 61-48, and keeping their season alive.
“It’s always a good thing to know that you’re not done yet,” Kimberly head coach Stanley Watts said. “Those seniors going out, they obviously want to play as long as they can. You’re always excited for them to stay in the season. You never want to be done.”
From the jump, the Bulldogs (12-10) came out, seemingly with a point to prove.
Another layup by Rosenkrance, followed by two points apiece from seniors Jesse Wadsworth and Josie Schmitz, gave Kimberly a quick 8-0 advantage. Meanwhile, on defense, the Bulldogs were pressuring the Senators (15-8) into numerous turnovers, smothering and frustrating the tournament’s No. 1 seed.
That type of style is what Watts said gets the team going, as the Bulldogs like to dictate the tempo of the game and force the opposition into struggles on offense.
“[The press] really kinda got in their heads,” Schmitz said. “It worked for us.”
Gooding did grow into the game slowly, and was looking in the face of an 11-point deficit after one quarter, thanks to a buzzer-beating jumper from Kimberly junior Annie Walker.
End 1Q: Kimberly 19, Gooding 8— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 31, 2019
The Bulldogs have controlled the game so far. Annie Walker hit this jumper at the buzzer to stretch the lead to 11, Kimberly’s biggest so far. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/x09ctzBZA6
The Senators’ hole was as deep as 13 points in the first half.
Senior Grace Parker, Gooding’s top scorer, was held without points until just past the halfway point of the second quarter. However, her first bucket provided a bit of a spark for the Senators.
It pulled Gooding to within eight, and the Senators hung with the Bulldogs for the rest of the half, ending down seven, as Kimberly held a halftime lead of 32-25.
Watts knew his team wasn’t going to keep Parker quiet forever, and felt all the Bulldogs had to do was respond to any Gooding run with one of their own.
“You just try to contain [Parker],” Watts said. “You’re not always gonna stop her. She’s gonna go score. You just gotta maintain the runs and then get back at it.”
His team did exactly that, as, each time the Senators found a way back, Kimberly kept them just far enough away. Schmitz played a big part in that, as, one minute after Parker made two free throws, pulling Gooding to within three points, Schmitz hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
She scored 10 points in the third quarter, including Kimberly’s last 10 in the frame, to put the Bulldogs up, 45-36, heading into the final eight minutes.
END 3Q: Kimberly 45, Gooding 36— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 31, 2019
Gooding pulled to within three, but a 10-point quarter from Kimberly’s Josie Schmitz put the Bulldogs well in front. Gooding had a few looks at the end of the quarter but none would fall. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/t13yBH4wZ5
“My team really did a great job getting the ball to me,” Schmitz said. “It wasn’t necessarily just me. I had my whole team behind me and that made me feel better about it.”
Schmitz’s run instilled confidence in Kimberly, but it didn’t quite get them out of the woods. Nearing the halfway point of the fourth quarter, Gooding senior Keely Wolf knocked down a three-pointer, and, 30 seconds later, Parker added a bucket, cutting Kimberly’s lead to 49-45.
As they did all game, the Bulldogs came right back at the Senators, as juniors Meg Walker and Ellery Johnson came back with baskets to restore Kimberly’s lead to eight points, and put the game just beyond Gooding.
As the Senators pushed to try and find their way back, the Bulldogs continued to get stops down the stretch and score down the other end, extending their lead to 13 points by the end, matching their largest of the contest.
“The biggest thing is we go play our game, relax and finish around the basket,” Watts said. “If we can finish, a lot of times, we’re in these games. If we don’t, we aren’t.”
Schmitz ended up with a game-high of 19 points, while junior Meg Walker added 10. Wolf finished with a team-high of 14 and Parker added 12 for the Senators.
The Senators’ season is over, while the Bulldogs live to see another day. They’ll face the loser of the semifinal between Buhl and Filer, and, with another win, would earn a trip to the conference championship.
That’s something that, with their backs against the wall and one loss meaning their season is over, Schmitz said the Bulldogs are simply going to try and do.
“We know how it feels to go two-and-out now,” Schmitz said. “We kinda want to keep going, so, we’re going to make sure we do that.”
More highlights
Gooding gets a stop then Erika Anthony finishes on the other end on a fast break. Kimberly leads the Senators, 10-4, about halfway through 1Q. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/xR8szk3o8Q— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 31, 2019
Kimberly’s Josie Schmitz nails a 3-pointer. Bulldogs up, 15-8, with about two minutes left in 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/bM8OXWm8PJ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 31, 2019
HALF: Kimberly 32, Gooding 25— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 31, 2019
Bulldogs remain in front, although the Senators have slowly crept back in it. Nearly another buzzer-beater for Kimberly, albeit with some kind of soccer throw-in shot. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/8e1qzH53y4
A triple from Annie Walker here. Right after, Gooding’s Keely Wolf hit a 3, making it a 35-30 Bulldogs lead early in 3Q. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/0YFaTFmJGN— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 31, 2019
FINAL: Kimberly 61, Gooding 48— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 31, 2019
The Bulldogs pull out the win and stay alive in the SCIC tournament. Gooding got as close as three points, but Kimberly led the whole way. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/tvuKQjOFbh
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.