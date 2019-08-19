KIMBERLY — The third season of Idaho High School Activities Association-sanctioned high school swimming will take place this year, and several schools and athletes across the Magic Valley are set to make a splash.
One of those schools is Kimberly, which returns several athletes who qualified for the state meet last year. But recent changes made to the state format (the IHSSA did not sponsor the state meet in 2017) can be challenging for smaller schools.
Kimberly won the 3A team state title in both boys and girls swimming in 2017, but in 2018 the classifications were cut down to include only 5A and 4A. That meant that 3A schools in the Magic Valley like Kimberly and Gooding had their swimmers competing against larger schools whose athletes usually put up faster times.
At last year’s state meet, Kimberly’s girls placed sixth in 4A, and the boys tied for ninth. Both of those finishes were tops among schools that are normally 3A or below.
“We’re working for our team to get better. I believe in that, being positive and working to improve ourselves, even if it’s not necessarily working out on the state end,” Kimberly swim coach Kristen Keller said.
The Bulldogs’ top swimmer, senior team captain Addy Larson, finished fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 individual medley at state last year, albeit against mostly 4A competition. But Larson swims year-round for the Magic Valley Marlins, a club program based in Twin Falls, and she goes up against many of those same swimmers regularly.
“It’s not exactly the worst thing, because I swim year-round with a lot of those people who take first, second or third in state, so I feel like I have a really good chance to compete,” Larson said.
For someone as successful in the pool as Larson, she’s relatively new to the sport. She didn’t start competitively swimming until a few years ago when she started seeking a sport that didn’t involve running, something she admits she isn’t very good at.
“I had to try really hard at other sports when I was little because I didn’t click with it I guess,” she said. “But when I jumped in the pool, I really felt like I connected.”
Larson competes at meets across the country for the Marlins and values the friendships she’s built with swimmers from many different states, but she likes the high school season because the compact schedule offers her a chance to improve on her times in a short time span. She’s hoping to cut six seconds off of her 500 freestyle time and get it down to 5:25 this year.
Larson wants to swim at the collegiate level after she graduates from high school.
The other Kimberly swimmers who qualified for state last year and will be back are: Kyra Lund, (100 backstroke); Asher Brown, (100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley); Zac Doggett, (100 breaststroke): Derek Thomason, (100 breaststroke); Sarah Boyce, (100 freestyle, 200 individual medley); Bailey Johnson, (100 butterfly, 50 freestyle); and Logan McMurdie (200 individual medley).
Other schools across the area had strong finishes at state last year as well. The Wood River and Minico girls placed fourth and fifth respectively while the Twin Falls boys placed fifth. Jerome was eighth and Wood River was ninth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.