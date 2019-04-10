KIMBERLY — Josie Schmitz got her first introduction to basketball in third grade through the Kimberly Youth Association and after years of hard work, she’s moving on to collegiate athletics.
Josie signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Lower Columbia College, a public two-year community college in Longview, Wash.
Just after classes ended for the day, the 17-year-old Kimberly High School senior sat down to sign paperwork during a ceremony at the school’s commons as family members, teammates and friends watched.
“Don’t misspell your name,” one friend jokingly yelled out, and nearby teens laughed. “Yay Josie,” another friend said.
Josie’s parents, Eric and Lisa Schmitz, sat on either side of their daughter at a table adorned with a Kimberly school banner and two basketballs resting on top.
“It’s overwhelming,” Eric Schmitz said after the ceremony. “I’m so proud of her. She’s worked hard.”
The tough part: Lower Columbia College is a long way from home, he said.
After the ceremony, Josie said she’s glad the recruiting process is over and she’s excited to start on her new journey. In addition to playing basketball, Josie plans to study health science.
Josie said it was a great introduction right away with Lower Columbia College’s women’s head basketball coach Lucas Myers and he was “super honest with me.” She said she was also impressed by the school’s facilities and gymnasium.
As for Kimberly High basketball, Josie said her sophomore year was particularly memorable, with her team winning the district championship and taking third at state. During her junior year, the team was named 3A academic champions. And Josie said her senior year was a fun time with her teammates.
A couple of years ago, Josie became a leader on Kimberly High’s team after a group of seniors graduated, Kimberly head coach Stanley Watts said after the signing ceremony.
It’s the third year Watts has coached varsity girls basketball in Kimberly and a couple of players have signed with colleges during that time.
“It’s a big feat,” he said, adding student athletes have to put the time into it and into developing their skill.
Josie is a great kid who works hard and achieves her goals when she puts her mind to it, Watts said. “She has the athleticism to go far.”
