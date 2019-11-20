KIMBERLY — If Wednesday’s signing ceremony was an indication, Kimberly High School is producing some top-flight athletic talent.
Four seniors — Broddey Cunningham, Peyton Bair, Meg Walker and Annie Walker — all signed letters of intent to play sports at the Division I level. Cunningham will wrestle at Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina, Bair will run track at Mississippi State, and the Walker twins will run track at Utah Valley in Orem.
All four have excelled in their athletic careers so far, and each has been a part of at least one state championship.
“Personally, I think a lot of it is the athlete, the drive and the will they have, and the love for the sport,” Cunningham said.
New records
Bair is, simply put, one of the most accomplished athletes in Idaho. He is a multiple-time state champion who set four state records at last year’s championship meet. He set new marks in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles and the long jump, and he was on the 4x400 meter relay championship team.
His time of 37.60 in the 300 hurdles was not only the fastest time in Class 3A, but easily beat the top time in Class 5A for 2019.
Bair competes outside of the high school season with USA Track & Field where he goes up against national competition.
The multi-talented athlete’s event focus at Mississippi State will be the decathlon. He had the attention of several Division I programs around the country before deciding to join the Bulldogs.
But Bair won’t be joining Mississippi State’s program right away. He is planning to go on a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the university has agreed to hold his scholarship until he returns.
“I’m going to go and focus on my mission,” Bair said. “I’ll stay in the best shape I can and be the best I can be when I get back.”
One thing the senior said he will look forward to at Mississippi State is year-round mild weather that makes outdoor training much easier.
“It’s actually nice because you can train year-round without having to worry about cold weather,” he said. “In the spring here, it’s 30 degrees with 40-mile-per-hour winds and rain. It will be nice to train in good weather.”
Staying together
Twin sisters Meg and Annie Walker see no reason to split up.
The two seniors will move on together next year to compete in track and field at Utah Valley University.
The Kimberly girls track team won the Class 3A state championship last year, and the Walkers were a big reason for the success. They were both on the title-winning 4x200 and 4x400 meter relay teams. The 4x400 team set a state record earlier in the season with a time of 4:01.70.
Meg won the long jump at the state meet, and Annie placed second in the 300 hurdles. Both will put their skills in multiple events to the test at Utah Valley, where they will compete in the heptathlon, a seven-part event. They have only attempted the event once in their high school careers, but both say they are ready for the challenge of performing it at the next level.
“When you see your hard work pay off, getting to this point where we finally get to sign for college, that’s so exciting,” Annie said.
The sisters both saw interest from Utah State and Idaho State’s programs, but Meg said Utah Valley felt like home.
“Your dreams are basically coming true, and you get to take your best fiend with you,” Meg Walker said with a laugh.
Big fish, bigger pond
Broddey Cunningham was already a successful wrestler, but he knew that in order to be the best he could be, he had to push himself.
He won the Class 3A state championship at 170 pounds as a junior last year. To get even better, he looked for fiercer competition in the offseason.
“You can’t be the big fish in a small pond anymore, so you have to go swim somewhere else for awhile,” he said.
Cunningham has participated in club wrestling and competed around the country since the winter, and he said he’s grown from the experience. He was able to celebrate that growth by signing with Campbell University, a school with a historically successful wrestling program, on Wednesday.
He said he is going to compete at either 160 or 170 pounds for his final year of high school wrestling this winter. After that, he said Campbell is not planning to redshirt him for his first year of college, meaning he will be able to start contributing to the team right away.
“That will be good for me to get the curve out of the way early and know what I need to work on,” Cunningham said.
