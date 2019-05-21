Kimberly performed well across the board this past weekend at the Idaho State Track and Field Championships in Middleton and made some history along the way.
A mix of individual and team efforts put the Bulldogs at the top of the team standings. The girls won the 3A team title — the first time they have done so in team history — and the boys placed second.
“Last year they were runners-up, and this year they were focused and performed like they needed to,” Kimberly coach Marvin Mumm said of the girls team.
Juniors Meg and Annie Walker, who are twins, led the charge. Meg won the long jump by well over a foot, hitting a mark of 17 feet and 5 1/4 inches as well as helping the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams to state titles. Annie also ran on those two relays as well as taking second in the 300 hurdles.
Brinley Humphreys won the 800, placed second in the triple jump and anchored the 4x400 team. Mumm said that relay team was hoping to break its own state record of 4:01.70, but the compressed format of the state meet made it difficult since all of the athletes were coming off short rest from other events. The team finished at 4:05.03 Saturday — still five seconds faster than second-place Parma.
But it’s not like there won’t be more chances in the future. Kimberly will only lose two of the athletes who scored team points at this year’s championships next year. The Walker twins and Humphreys will return to the 4x400 relay team.
“We expect to get a trophy every year,” Mumm said.
On the boys’ side, junior Peyton Bair set two hurdling state records: 37.60 in the 300 hurdles and 14.41 in the 110 hurdles. His 300 time was nearly three seconds faster than the next closest runner.
It’s nothing new for Bair, who has won every hurdling even he’s run this year.
“He’s far and away the best hurdler in the state,” Mumm said.
As if that performance wasn’t enough, Bair added a win in the long jump 23 feet and 8 1/2 inches and was on the 4x400 relay team that set a state record of 3:22.32
Freshman Jaxon Bair won the pole vault at 13 feet.
Senior Blake Phillips did his part in the sprints, winning the 100 meters with a time of 10.97 and the 200 with a time of 22.32. His teammate, sophomore Brett Bronson, came in a close second in the 200 at 22.49.
The Gooding girls placed second to Kimberly.
Laken Wolf racked up four gold medals. She won the triple jump at 36 feet and 2 1/2 inches and won the 100 meters with a time of 12.79 and the 200 with a time of 25.76 as well as the 400 with a time of 57.70.
Elliotte Stockham won the pole vault by a foot, hitting a mark of 10 feet and six inches.
