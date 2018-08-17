Kimberly High School junior Dylan Robinson was all alone in front of Minico’s goal when senior Ramon Sanchez’s corner kick flew toward him in the 35th minute. With his right foot, Robinson tucked the ball into the back of the net and wheeled away to celebrate the first goal ever scored for the Bulldogs boys soccer program, delivering Sanchez an emphatic high-five along the way.
A fairy tale opening contest was not to be, though, as the Spartans beat the Bulldogs 10-2. Yet, that moment resonated with Robinson and, in sparking a brief comeback during which the Bulldogs trimmed a 3-0 lead to 3-2 after Robinson scored again in the 48th minute, provided a glimpse into the future of a brand new program.
“It was pretty cool,” Robinson said. “I didn’t think I’d ever be in that position but it feels good.”
From the outset, the Bulldogs looked more polished than a brand new team might, stringing together several passes and appearing more dangerous than the Spartans. The team that head coach Nathan Cook said had some players who hadn’t competed since fourth or fifth grade and several who didn’t know each other’s names created more scoring chances than their opponents in the opening stages.
Kimberly’s eagerness in attack proved to be its downfall, as Minico utilized its speedy forwards and, as the Bulldogs pushed up the field more and more, the Spartans took advantage of the space left exposed.
Milton Hernandez struck first with a penalty kick in the 14th minute. Four minutes later, he struck again. In the 30th minute, Luis Navarro made it 3-0 with a powerful left-footed shot.
Cook said the Bulldogs struggled defensively because they were “ball-watching.”
“(Kimberly defenders) kept bunching up,” said Hernandez, who finished with five goals. “There were a couple gaps. I just found the gaps.”
The ball-watching and overzealous attacking were signs of a program devoid of experience. The occasional swing-and-miss kick attempts, getting caught 10 yards offside and wasteful passes were evident. One Kimberly player wasn’t wearing a pinnie jersey before being substituted on and was summoned back to the bench to grab one before he could enter play.
Hopes were heightened for a brief moment when Robinson cut the Minico lead to one, but Hernandez shut those down quickly with goals three and five minutes later. Joey Link and Luis Valiente added goals for the Spartans.
Despite growing pains on display and struggles reflected in the final score, the Bulldogs appeared upbeat and unfazed after the 80 minutes were up. Instead of hanging heads after a loss, there seemed to be excitement for the start of something new.
Minico coach Jeff Link was impressed with the effort the Bulldogs put forth.
“They gave us a pretty good run,” Link said. “We got up on them and they got dejected, being in their first game, but they really did play hard.”
Cook said the first game played out “close to what was expected,” with Kimberly’s inexperience standing as a big contributor to the outcome.
The Bulldogs’ roster lists just three seniors and juniors apiece, leaving 11 underclassmen to help fill important roles. They may not produce immediate results, but Cook believes they’re on their way to putting themselves “on the map.”
Robinson added that, already, he could sense his team coming together, and feels it will only keep getting better. His coach echoed that sentiment.
“There’s absolutely room for improvement,” Cook said. “It’s so early in the season. ... We’ll start our second week of practice and have a couple games coming up. It’ll be nice to see how it shapes out.”
