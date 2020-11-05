Kimberly narrowly defeats Snake River in state football playoffs

KIMBERLY – Following a first-round win over Kellogg 69-12 last Saturday, Kimberly hosted a familiar foe in Snake River in the quarterfinal playoff game Thursday.
The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 30-26 back on Aug. 28 in a closely fought game that could have gone to either team. Four months later, the two teams played a similar game with Kimberly getting the narrow 28-26 win.
After a scoreless first quarter, Snake River put the first points on the board on a 4-yard run. It didn’t take long for Kimberly to tie the score on a 65-yard pass/run from junior Heath Owens to freshman Gatlin Bair, who tossed a lateral to senior Brett Bronson, who ran the ball into the endzone.
After the Bulldogs recovered a fumble on the 25-yard line, Kimberly drove to their second touchdown on a 2-yard run by Owens.
Snake River scored first in the third quarter on a 9-yard run following a fumble recovery on the 41. The point after kick missed but a penalty by Kimberly gave Snake River a second chance on a two-point conversion that was stopped short.
The Panthers took a 19-14 lead with a minute remaining in the third quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass but again missed the two-point conversion. On the next Bulldog possession, Owens connected on a 25-yard pass to Bair to the 2-yard line, where Owens ran the ball in for a touchdown and added the two-point conversion with 11 minutes remaining.
Snake River went for broke on a fourth and 16 and were unsuccessful but a fumble by Kimberly gave the ball back to the Panthers, who fumbled the ball back to Kimberly with just over two minutes remaining. A botched fourth down by the Bulldogs gave the Panthers the ball at the nine-yard line where they scored with a little more than a minute left. With 46 ticks on the clock, Owens hit Bair on a 54-yard pass and score, Kimberly 28-26. The Bulldogs intercepted a Snake River pass with 30 seconds remaining and the game was over.
Kimberly will play the winner of Saturday’s Sugar-Salem — Weiser game.
Football - Snake River Vs. Kimberly
