Kimberly narrowly defeats Snake River in state football playoffs

KIMBERLY – Following a first-round win over Kellogg 69-12 last Saturday, Kimberly hosted a familiar foe in Snake River in the quarterfinal playoff game Thursday.

The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 30-26 back on Aug. 28 in a closely fought game that could have gone to either team. Four months later, the two teams played a similar game with Kimberly getting the narrow 28-26 win.

After a scoreless first quarter, Snake River put the first points on the board on a 4-yard run. It didn’t take long for Kimberly to tie the score on a 65-yard pass/run from junior Heath Owens to freshman Gatlin Bair, who tossed a lateral to senior Brett Bronson, who ran the ball into the endzone.

After the Bulldogs recovered a fumble on the 25-yard line, Kimberly drove to their second touchdown on a 2-yard run by Owens.

Snake River scored first in the third quarter on a 9-yard run following a fumble recovery on the 41. The point after kick missed but a penalty by Kimberly gave Snake River a second chance on a two-point conversion that was stopped short.