TWIN FALLS — For three quarters, the district title looked firmly in the grasp of the Kimberly High School boys basketball team.
Facing Buhl in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship game on Wednesday, the Bulldogs raced out to a big lead early, and went up by as much as 20 points. However, the Indians never went away, and a ferocious comeback effort in the fourth quarter saw them nearly overcome the conference’s top seed.
It wasn’t to be, though, as the Bulldogs were able to grind out a hard-fought victory and punch their ticket to the state tournament, beating Buhl, 54-47.
“Sometimes that happens to us,” Kimberly senior Braxton Hammond said. “We get a big lead and have a chance to possibly step on their throat and sometimes we let off. We got the win today and that’s really what matters.”
Kimberly (18-3) had defeated Buhl (10-14) twice over the course of the regular season, both by double-digit figures, and Wednesday’s game looked like it was heading down the same path.
The Bulldogs trailed, 5-4, halfway through the first quarter, but an 11-1 run, sparked by three straight 3-pointers from junior Brant Etherington, gave them an 11-point lead after the first period.
Etherington scored the first points of the second quarter and later knocked down another triple to cap off a 14-point first half, providing a big spark for the Bulldogs, who led, 34-16, at the break.
“He’s just lightning in a bottle,” Kimberly head coach Daren Garey said. “As soon as he comes in, something’s gonna happen. We just hope it’s like that. He’s electric, the crowd feeds off of it and that gets him going.”
Etherington was leading the way from long range for the Bulldogs, while the Indians only really remained in the contest because of three triples from senior Carter Kelsey.
Still, it was a long road back for Buhl.
“In the first half, we lost a lot of our toughness battles,” Buhl head coach Dan Winn said. “We didn’t rebound as well as we should have and we had too many turnovers.”
The Bulldogs led by as much as 20 in the third quarter before the Indians cut it to a 16-point deficit at the end of the frame, holding out a sliver of hope in terms of navigating a comeback.
That all changed when Buhl came out on fire in the fourth quarter. Senior Payton Rodig opened the period with a bucket, then junior Jade Juker scored four straight points. A triple by Kelsey, followed by an old fashioned 3-point play from Juker had the Indians on a 12-0 run in less than four minutes.
“I wish we would have brought that same intensity in the first half,” Winn said. “They’re resilient. Our kids are great.”
Garey said a bit of complacency with a large lead coincided with Etherington exiting the game with an injury. Without their spark from earlier in the game, the Bulldogs had a fight on their hands.
With 49.2 seconds on the clock, Buhl senior Garrett Bowman made two free throws, pulling the Indians to within two points, trailing, 49-47. By this point, Kelsey had 15 second-half points on five 3-pointers, and the Indians were threatening.
Kimberly missed four straight free throws on the next two possessions, giving Buhl an opportunity, but the Indians couldn’t take it.
“They came all the way back to cut it to two and we just didn’t have enough gas to go over the top,” Winn said.
Kimberly junior Dawson Cummins made four free throws and Hammond added one to help the Bulldogs pull away.
Last year’s state runner-up consists of plenty of players who made the state semifinals with the football team last fall. Combined with losing just three games on the season, including no losses to conference opponents, Garey felt his team remained calm in the face of Buhl’s pressure.
“They’ve been through this deal,” Garey said. “They just kind of expect to win. We weren’t where we wanted to be, but we didn’t panic. I thought we responded.”
Kelsey had a game-high of 24 points on eight 3-pointers. Etherington’s 14 points led Kimberly, while senior Andrew Satterfield added 11 and Cummins had nine.
The Indians will head to a state tournament play-in game on Saturday, with a chance of keeping their season alive and making the tournament with a victory.
Kimberly’s season will pick back up next Thursday, when the Bulldogs will get going in the first round of the 3A tournament. Hammond said the players who experienced it last year will know what to expect this time around, and he and Garey are of like minds when it comes to how they’ll approach it.
“We’re not a team that’s just happy to be there,” Garey said. “We got a little bit of a taste last year and I think we’re pretty hungry.”
FINAL: Kimberly 54, Buhl 47— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 21, 2019
The Indians roared back in the fourth quarter to turn a 20-point deficit into just two, but the Bulldogs pull away late to claim the district title. Hats off to Carter Kelsey, who had 24 for Buhl on 8 3’s. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/0a8Ldx9q5p
