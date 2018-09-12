KIMBERLY — The Kimberly High School girls soccer team’s standout freshman Bella Osterman had a chance to bring the Bulldogs level with Community School three minutes shy of halftime on Wednesday.
After her classmate Madison Smith worked her way into the box, her deflected pass headed toward Osterman, who battled through bodies and blazed a tough volley just over the crossbar.
Just a few minutes later, seconds before the halftime whistle, Community School freshman Tatum Minor scored to extend the Cutthroats’ lead to 3-1. They went on to score three more goals in the second half to coast away with a 6-1 High Desert Conference win.
Community School is now 10-0 overall and 8-0 in conference play. The Bulldogs became just the third team to score a goal against the Cutthroats this season and made life difficult for the visitors throughout the game.
“I know the score was 6-1, but we had to work for it,” Community School head coach Kelly Feldman said. “We had to play. They exposed some of our mistakes and made us pay.”
Kimberly (5-2, 4-2) maintains its second place spot in the conference standings, but the gap between the first-year program and the Cutthroats widened after Wednesday’s game.
Community School, playing without its injured top scorer, senior Lily Fitzgerald, turned to sophomore Christine Estep to lead the line. Estep normally plays behind Fitzgerald, last year’s Times-News girls soccer player of the year, as an attacking midfielder, but Feldman said she’s been impressive in her newer role.
It showed when, less than two minutes into the game, Estep set up a goal by sophomore Lyla Maxwell. Four minutes later, Estep scored herself. After just six minutes, Community School looked like it was in cruise control.
Lyla Maxwell puts the #csfish ahead 1-0 just under two minutes in. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TNEf8GNpKJ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 12, 2018
The Cutthroats commanded possession, but Kimberly’s speed on the wing, particularly in the form of Smith, caused them trouble.
In the 25th minute, Smith cut in toward goal and pushed the ball by two defenders. Before she could reach the ball, Smith was sandwiched between the pair and went to ground, earning a penalty. She smashed the spot kick into the roof of the net to tighten the score at 2-1.
In the 25th minute, Madison Smith pulls one back for the #kimberlybulldogs on this penalty. 2-1, #csfish lead. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/LJ2nDIWIKD— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 12, 2018
Soon came Osterman’s chance and Minor’s score, giving the Cutthroats a 3-1 halftime advantage. However, the Bulldogs felt they had shown their mettle in troubling the league’s top team.
“They held their own out there,” Kimberly coach Suzy Harper said of her players. “They did an awesome job. All you can hope for when you come up against a team like Community that works the ball really well is that you can just hang with them. I felt like we hung with them today.”
But the contest got away from the Bulldogs in the second half, with Minor striking again nearly 10 minutes in. With about an hour gone, junior Alli Rathfon launched what may have been a cross from the right wing, but it found the back of the net. Estep finished off the scoring with a strike five minutes later.
Alli Rathfon scores (maybe from a cross) to give #csfish a 5-1 lead. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/j8YWbMm0rc— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 12, 2018
The Bulldogs didn’t create as many chances as Harper would have liked, Harper said. But despite the stagnation on offense, especially in the second half, the Bulldogs were always threatening the Cutthroats and bringing some nervy moments for Feldman.
“I was worried at 2-1,” Feldman said. “It’s the kind of pressure that we need, and it’s the kind of game that we need. ... That’s really where we need to be, to be challenged like that.”
Feldman was impressed with the challenge presented by Kimberly, especially given the Bulldogs are in their first year as a program. As the second-best team in the conference behind the Cutthroats, the Bulldogs are establishing themselves as the biggest threat to Community School’s dominant reign in the league.
Feldman said it was evident how far along Kimberly already is, with several players displaying ability harnessed in club soccer. She said the Cutthroats didn’t know what to expect, but she’s excited by the prospect of a new team able to compete with hers.
Harper is enjoying the Bulldogs’ maiden campaign and is excited to use Wednesday’s loss to Community School as a building point from which they can move forward.
“It has been really fun,” Harper said. “We had a lot of athletes show up, and girls with some speed. Putting that together with everything has been a challenge, but these girls have come out with a lot of heart. They’re athletes. They did great.”
Other Highlights
After the #kimberlybulldogs goalkeeper spilled it, Christine Estep tucked it away to give the #csfish a 2-0 lead six minutes in. pic.twitter.com/wuysXt6KId— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 12, 2018
HALF: Community gets another goal just before halftime from freshman Tatum Minor. #csfish 3, #kimberlybulldogs 1. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/hNhHYB1uG4— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 12, 2018
Tatum Minor scores her second of the game to give the #csfish a 4-1 lead over the #kimberlybulldogs about 60 minutes in. Minor chased in the rebound off Aubrey Duffield’s shot. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/t1Q1KBrlWg— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 12, 2018
Football isn’t until Friday, folks pic.twitter.com/IcxFDYE41T— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 13, 2018
