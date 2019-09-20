KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs were excited to put their defense on the field from the start, which set the tone for how the night would go.
They came out of the gate swinging.
Burley went backwards on its first drive, punted the ball away and saw the Bulldogs punch it in a few plays later. That first defensive series established what the Bulldogs would do throughout the game, and shorthanded Kimberly shut down a tricky Burley offense en route to a 12-6 victory Friday night at Kimberly High School.
“We have some kids who played their butts off,” said Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop. “In a game like this when you’re struggling offensively, our defense is what wins games.”
Filling in for senior McKade Huft, Race Widmier got the start at running back and made the most of it. His 5-yard rushing touchdown on Kimberly’s first possession was the perfect icebreaker for the sophomore.
“We didn’t have a star player tonight, but he’ll be back,” Widmier said. “I knew I had to step up and fill his shoes.”
“Race is playing both sides of the ball and came in and had a ton of carries,” Bishop said. “This team has faced adversity all season and tonight was no different.”
Brett Bronson picked off Burley’s Slayder Waterson the next time the Bobcats had the ball and Kimberly wasted no time in getting into the end zone once again. Using what the Bulldogs call their “rhino package,” offensive lineman Max Alger bulldozed 3 yards ahead for the score. It put Kimberly up 12-0 late in the first quarter.
It was all the offense the Bulldogs would need.
You have free articles remaining.
Burley did its best to make things interesting, however. Ethan Gibbons, who gave Kimberly headaches all night by keeping plays alive with his legs, got the Bobcats on the board early in the second. Four yards away from the end zone Gibbons scrambled left, dodged a tackler and threw the ball off his back foot from one sideline nearly to the other. Waterson was there waiting with no defender near and he hauled in the touchdown pass.
“Their quarterback is a great athlete,” Bishop said. “He scrambled and made some plays. When we stayed disciplined we were okay.”
Kimberly went into the locker room at the half up 12-6.
It was a defensive slugfest the rest of the way. The Bulldogs stayed disciplined, protected the edge, stuck to Burley receivers like glue, and got to Gibbons on a number of occasions. Widmier collected Kimberly’s second interception on the night in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats were threatening.
“We had to make sure we were super physical,” said Kimberly senior linebacker A.J. Garrell. “Our D-line contained the quarterback well.”
Sophomore quarterback Heath Owens sealed the game when he ran for a crucial first down late in the game that allowed Kimberly to run out the clock.
Burley and head coach Dylan Corless have a short week as the Bobcats travel to Pocatello to face Century at Holt Arena Thursday.
Kimberly continues its out-of-conference play next week as it welcomes the Mountain Home Tigers Friday night.
“Our defense will continue to do what it’s doing,” Garrell said. “Our offense needs to execute and we can keep this thing rolling.”
