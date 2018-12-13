After stellar seasons that saw both teams enter the 3A state playoffs, the Gooding and Kimberly High School football teams were well-represented in the 3A All-Idaho football team, released by the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.
Gooding junior quarterback Shane Jennings was named to the first team for the second straight year, while Kimberly junior running back McKade Huft was listed for the third consecutive season.
Gooding senior Cayden Loveland and Kimberly senior Blake Phillips each took a first team nod at both wide receiver and defensive back, while Gooding senior defensive lineman and Idaho State University commit Jake McGinnis got his third straight All-Idaho honor. Kimberly junior kicker Austin Walker was also a first-teamer.
Jennings followed up a sensational sophomore campaign by throwing for more than 2,500 yards and rushing for more than 1,000 yards while racking up 47 total touchdowns.
A 15-yard run by Shane Jennings ends with a score (and a decent dive into the end zone). #goodingsenators up 8-0 at 11:13 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ARO0Zh7hHE— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Loveland, Jennings' favorite target, led the 3A classification in catches with 70, yards with 1,469 and touchdown receptions with 21. As a first team defensive back, Loveland pulled down five interceptions and returned two for touchdowns.
On fourth down, Jennings drops a dime to Cayden Loveland for a 20-yard touchdown. #goodingsenators up 45-8 at 9:36 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/LHC4lElMSG— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Huft, a standout since his freshman season, finished with 2,210 total yards and 30 touchdowns as he led the Bulldogs to a state semifinals appearance.
Braxton Hammond to McKade Huft goes 55 yards down to the 1 for the #kimberlybulldogs #idpreps pic.twitter.com/8WzpPLg4lc— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 29, 2018
Phillips was a home-run hitter as Kimberly's go-to target through the air, finishing with 1,375 all-purpose yards in his final season as a Bulldog. The speedster averaged 21.6 yards per catch, while standing out on the defensive side of the ball with four picks to earn his first team nod over there.
I would also like to talk about this catch on fourth down that helped set it up by #kimberlybulldogs receiver Blake Phillips. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/qxafjRjL3F— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
McGinnis, a three-time state champion wrestler in the 285-pound weight class, was a handful for every offensive line he went up against, and will continue to harass offensive backfields at Idaho State next year.
Walker, deemed the best kicker in the state in the 3A classification, converted 30 PATs and kicked a 43-yard field goal in his junior campaign.
The Bulldogs and Senators earned further representation from their standout athletes on the second team, as well.
Gooding senior Gavino Gaspar and Kimberly senior Rex Ward were each selected as second team All-Idaho offensive linemen, providing important protection for the likes of first-teamers like Jennings and Huft.
Kimberly junior linebacker AJ Garrell was named as a member of the second team defense, as was Gooding senior linebacker Brayden Roe. Gooding defensive back Brady Metcalf rounded out the group of honorees with a second team nod, too.
The All-Idaho Players of the Year across all six classifications were released by the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday. The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach to pick the Players of the Year and All-Idaho teams, which will continue to be released this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.