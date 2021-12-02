Killing the competition: Brenley Hansen named 2021 volleyball player of the year

TWIN FALLS — Brenley Hansen helped make school history. For the first time ever, the Twin Falls High School volleyball team won a state championship. Under the leadership of a new head coach, during a season that saw several losses, the Lady Bruins proved that persistence and discipline can pay off. “It wasn’t some miraculous event,” head coach Jaclyn Hawkins said. “They put the work in.” The results may have surprised some coaches and players throughout the state, but not Hawkins. She knew from the first practice that this team had the potential to take it all the way. “After the first time I met them, I told my husband that this group can do it,” she said. Leading the charge was Hansen, a senior and co-captain on the team. Hansen faced her own set of struggles this season, but like any true athlete she found a way to overcome the obstacles in her way. Changing with the processes and systems of a new coach is a challenge. Expectations are altered, strategies shift. Athletes are forced to adapt. If some don’t, the whole team is affected. It’s a lot of trust to put in a coach you’ve never played with before, but Hansen gave it her best shot. “She bought in and the team followed,” Hawkins said. One of the first things Hawkins did was change Hansen’s position. Formerly a middle blocker, Hawkins moved Hansen to the outside and made her a hitter. This meant more hitting on a higher set, much more passing and an elevated level of responsibility on the court. The decision was one Hansen was nervous about, especially when it comes to passing, but she trusted her coach. “It was super frustrating,” Hansen said, “but it was for the best. I’ve grown to love the outside.” Hansen found success in her new role, but not without setbacks. The Bruins felt the bitter sting of defeat early on in the season. It is an experience they would encounter numerous times on their journey to the championships. The difference that sets this team apart is their ability to overcome that adversity. “To improve, you’ll really have to fail a lot,” Hawkins said. With 12 losses throughout their season, many occurring in back-to-back games, the Bruins felt their fair share of failure. But with every defeat came an opportunity for growth. “A common theme in our gym is one day at a time, one play at a time,” Hawkins said. “We never look too far in advance. It’s always about the game directly in front of us.” By the time the state tournament started, the Bruins were a force to be reckoned with. They quickly moved through the bracket, defeating every opponent they faced. In the championship match against Bonneville, Twin Falls entered the fourth set on the losing side of the scoreboard. To be victorious, a team needs to win three sets. Bonneville had already won two out of the three played. “I kept telling myself we’re going to win state. We all did,” Hansen said. “Once we bought into that mindset, we got it done.” The Bruins rallied in the final two sets and defeated Bonneville, claiming the first ever volleyball state title for Twin Falls High School. Hansen and her teammates secured their spots in the IHSAA history books. “It still doesn’t feel real,” she said with a smile. Hansen plans to continue playing volleyball in college while pursuing a business degree. Although she’s already received a couple of offers, she hasn’t officially committed to a team yet. Based off of their year together, Hawkins is confident Hansen will be successful at the next level of play. From showing up early and staying late at practice, to leading her teammates by example, Hansen has shown what it takes to commit to a sport. “There’s some kids that give it their all occasionally, but she’s always 100 percent all in,” Hawkins said. “She doesn’t take anything for granted.” Not surprisingly, Hansen’s advice for young players is the same as the example she’s set. Get involved as much as you can with camps and open gyms. Give a complete effort to everything you do, even if it’s little things like stretching before practice. Above all, work hard and have fun. “Really put in the work if this is what you want to do, and the rewards will come,” she said. Coming from a state champion, that seems like good advice to follow.