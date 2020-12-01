Kicking into high gear: Elisabeth Plouy named 2020 girls soccer player of the year

“Having that kind of leader on the field is a big deal,” she said.

On top of coping with the constant fear of COVID crippling the team, Plouy had to contend with learning a new position. At the start of the season, Kauffman made the decision to move Plouy from outside back to midfield.

This shift changed Plouy from a defender to a position that plays both offense and defense. This meant more responsibility for driving the team and scoring goals.

“We put her in a new position, which I know she wasn’t thrilled about to start out with,” Kauffman said.

The position requires a lot more cardio and endurance, as midfielders run the full length of the field. When she played outside back, Plouy would constantly yell at the midfielders to get back on defense and help out.

Now that she was a midfielder, she knew she couldn’t be a hypocrite.

Plouy may have been hesitant at first to jump into a new role during her senior year, but she trusted her coach and put in the work. By the end of the season she was thankful for the switch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}