Kicking into high gear: Elisabeth Plouy named 2020 girls soccer player of the year

TWIN FALLS — When the season started, Elisabeth Plouy wasn’t sure her soccer team would make it to state.
It wasn’t that the Twin Falls senior believed her team was bad. She knew they had skilled players. Her doubts centered on whether or not a state tournament would even happen.
“It was surprising that we got a season,” she said. “None of us really thought we’d get to go all the way to state because of COVID. We had a lot of players taken out throughout the season.”
This concern became even more prevalent when Plouy lost almost half of her team due to an exposure at school.
“Six of our varsity girls were on quarantine for the Canyon Ridge game,” head coach Katie Kauffman said. “We had nine of our original players and had to pull up girls from junior varsity just to field a team.”
Plouy described this season in a single word: chaotic.
Positions were constantly being shifted to accommodate gaps left by absent players. As captain of the team, Plouy took on more responsibility with helping the junior varsity girls and keeping everyone focused.
According to Kauffman, having Plouy in the role of captain — a player other girls could look up to — enhanced the quality of the team.
“Having that kind of leader on the field is a big deal,” she said.
On top of coping with the constant fear of COVID crippling the team, Plouy had to contend with learning a new position. At the start of the season, Kauffman made the decision to move Plouy from outside back to midfield.
This shift changed Plouy from a defender to a position that plays both offense and defense. This meant more responsibility for driving the team and scoring goals.
“We put her in a new position, which I know she wasn’t thrilled about to start out with,” Kauffman said.
The position requires a lot more cardio and endurance, as midfielders run the full length of the field. When she played outside back, Plouy would constantly yell at the midfielders to get back on defense and help out.
Now that she was a midfielder, she knew she couldn’t be a hypocrite.
Plouy may have been hesitant at first to jump into a new role during her senior year, but she trusted her coach and put in the work. By the end of the season she was thankful for the switch.
“I have a lot of speed but as an outside back I couldn’t use that to attack the goal,” Plouy said. “I felt like I could do that more and play more with the forwards now.”
Despite the uncertainty of the season, Twin Falls High School made it to the state tournament. Their first game was against Bishop Kelly, a team that has won eight state championships in the past 13 years.
As far as match-ups go, the pairing was less than ideal.
“A lot of us didn’t really have any hope,” Plouy said, “but we still went and played our hearts out.”
After 80 minutes of back-and-forth play, Twin Falls defeated Bishop Kelly 3-2.
“We worked hard for that,” Plouy said.
Twin Falls advanced all the way to the championship game. On a stormy afternoon, in continuous rain that transitioned to snow during the game, Twin Falls battled Preston for the state championship title.
Kauffman has been in this situation before. Five years ago her team faced-off against Preston for the championship and lost.
Unfortunately, history was doomed to repeat itself.
Preston defeated Twin Falls 1-0, ending the season and Plouy’s shot at winning a state title.
“It’s a little disappointing to think back on our Preston game, but I’m very proud of how well we did this season and how hard we worked,” she said.
Plouy ended her season with 21 goals, 7 assists and an overall team record of 14-2-1. For a team that struggled to field players because of covid, an almost undefeated record is an impressive accomplishment.
Looking to the future, Coach Kauffman is excited to see what’s in store for her former team captain.
“I know she’ll be successful wherever she goes,” Kauffman said. “As a program, we’re really proud to say she was a part of it.”
Plouy plans to continue playing in college. She is currently talking to a couple of schools about scholarships.
With her skill and passion for the sport, signing with a school shouldn’t be a problem. Her commitment can be seen every time the starting whistle blows.
“When I step on the field, all I focus on is soccer,” she said. “I don’t focus on school or any drama in life. It’s just soccer.”
