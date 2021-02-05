Kamryn Bradshaw signs with Southern Virginia University

BURLEY — Kamryn Bradshaw is going to Virginia.

The Burley High School senior signed her letter of intent Thursday to run cross-country at Southern Virginia University.

“This is really exciting for me,” she said. “It’s a big step in my journey.”

Tanya Young, assistant coach of track and cross-country at Burley High School, remembers meeting Bradshaw three years ago.

“She was really shy at first,” Young said. “She was just a quiet little thing willing to go the extra mile on her own.”

Looking at Bradshaw now, shy isn’t a word one would use to describe her. Bradshaw is known among her teammates and coaches for her bubbly personality and motivational speeches. She is the first to reach out to new runners, always ready with an inspirational quote or hug.

“She’s a natural leader,” Young said.

Coming into her senior year, Bradshaw wasn’t sure whether or not she was going to keep running in college. Part-way through her season she contracted COVID-19, sidelining her for a portion of the season and ruining her chances at competing at state.

“My body didn’t heal in time for me to perform well in districts,” she said.