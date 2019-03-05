Kade Orr had about two minutes to hold on.
The Buhl High School sophomore had more than just a 3A 113-pound state wrestling championship on the line. A record of 44-0 would have looked a lot better than 43-1, as Orr was chasing perfection.
One point ahead of Bonners Ferry’s Evan Barajas, Orr never let his opponent go, preventing a match-tying escape and holding on for a 7-6 victory. So tiring was his effort that, instead of celebrating, all Orr could do was sink to his knees and try to regain his breath.
The workmanlike nature of his final victory was a testament to the ordinary sense of his unblemished campaign, as Orr captured his second straight state title, becoming the first Buhl grappler to accomplish the feat.
“Just happy to do it again,” Orr said after his triumph. “Last year was pretty tough. This one was tough. It was definitely tiring. I felt the fatigue and I was happy I was able to push through it. It was getting pretty hard at the end. I’m just happy.”
After sustaining the excellence he began in his first season as a Buhl Indian, and doing so in a way that didn’t include a single loss, Orr is the Times-News lightweight wrestler of the year.
Buhl head coach Fred Bartlett said he’d told Orr’s father before the title match that he didn’t think it’d be a particularly exciting match, but he felt confident Orr would come out on top.
Then, Orr got tossed on his back, and Bartlett realized he might have a battle on his hands. Still, the coach backed his wrestler all the way through.
“He’s got a will to win that I’ve never seen,” Bartlett said. “He deserved it. He works hard.”
Orr said his main goal is to keep outworking everybody else, no matter what. He said that, win or lose in that final match, he knew he was the hardest worker on the mat.
That rang true for the entire year, as Orr fought injury throughout. Not only was he undefeated, but he was winning every match while not at 100 percent.
Bartlett said Orr’s will to win is simply “special,” and he’s the hardest worker the coach has ever been around. Even if times are tough, the sophomore was going to find a way.
“He kinda got dinged up this year but he just figures out a way to make things happen,” Bartlett said. “I haven’t been around a kid like that before.”
From a 106-pound state title as a freshman to a 113-pound championship to cap off an unbeaten season, the sky could be the limit for Orr, whose coach won’t let him rest on two titles, although it’s doubtful the wrestler would let himself do that anyway.
“We’ll keep working hard,” Bartlett said. “Whatever happens, happens, but we’ll still keep working hard.”
The coach said Orr will be a good wrestler to have for two more years, not just because of his individual impact on the mat, but his impact on others.
Bartlett said Orr, only as a sophomore, is already a good leader. If his work ethic is any example, perhaps more Indians wrestlers can follow in his path.
For Orr, the work certainly doesn’t stop now.
“I’m just gonna be pushing myself harder every day,” Orr said. “I’m nowhere near my full potential, and I realize that. But, I know I can get there as long as I’m working the way I have been.”
