Kade Orr signs with Kent State
BUHL — Kade Orr is going to a Division 1 school.

The Buhl senior signed his letter of intent to wrestle with Kent State University on Monday in his school gymnasium.

“They have a deep passion for wrestling,” he said. “It’s everything I want.”

Orr, a four-time state champion, received almost 40 offers from various schools.

“I started talking to schools last year, but none of the big ones I wanted,” he said. “I was a little worried because I didn’t think I would get a D1 chance.”

During this past season, Orr felt overwhelmed by the amount of offers he was receiving. All he wanted to do was focus on his senior season and sort the rest out later.

Then Kent State called.

“I felt like Kent State had everything I needed,” he said. “I wanted small, someplace I could focus and have the right people around me.”

Orr plans to wrestle either the 125 or 133 pound weight class in college as he pursues a degree in environmental science.

With his dream of wrestling with a D1 school now fulfilled, Orr has his sights set on a new goal.

“I’ve got one clear vision in mind and that’s to be an All-American,” he said.

For anyone looking to follow in his footsteps, his advice his simple. Just keep working.

“It’s not hard to be good at something, it just takes the time,” Orr said.

