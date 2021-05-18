Kade Orr signs with Kent State

BUHL — Kade Orr is going to a Division 1 school.

The Buhl senior signed his letter of intent to wrestle with Kent State University on Monday in his school gymnasium.

“They have a deep passion for wrestling,” he said. “It’s everything I want.”

Orr, a four-time state champion, received almost 40 offers from various schools.

“I started talking to schools last year, but none of the big ones I wanted,” he said. “I was a little worried because I didn’t think I would get a D1 chance.”

During this past season, Orr felt overwhelmed by the amount of offers he was receiving. All he wanted to do was focus on his senior season and sort the rest out later.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then Kent State called.

“I felt like Kent State had everything I needed,” he said. “I wanted small, someplace I could focus and have the right people around me.”

Orr plans to wrestle either the 125 or 133 pound weight class in college as he pursues a degree in environmental science.

With his dream of wrestling with a D1 school now fulfilled, Orr has his sights set on a new goal.