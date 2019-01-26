RUPERT — When four mats turned into one, the lights went down at Minico High School, AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" blared and the last wrestlers standing awaited their introductions at the Red Halverson Invitational on Saturday, there was an overwhelming theme on that main mat:
A lot of Jerome High School sweatshirts.
In total, six Tigers made finals in their respective weight classes and five emerged as champions, while Jerome fared the best of the local squads in the 27-team pool, finishing third overall.
"It kinda shows that they've put some conditioning work in," Jerome head coach Josh Wright said. "As tournaments get deeper and a little bit tougher, our kids kinda rise a bit higher. That reflects on their work ethic."
Jerome's 191-point finish put the Tigers behind Kuna, which scored a whopping 297 points, and Bonneville, which took second with 195 points.
A big part of that finish was Jerome's involvement in the later stages of the tournament. After junior Adrian Mendez won the third-place match at 113 pounds, those six Tigers grapplers prepared to take on their finals.
Sophomore Gabriel Taboa was the 120-pound champion, taking his title bout quickly, due to an injury forfeit by Pocatello's Gabe Blessinger after 49 seconds.
Senior Jakob Murillo pinned two opponents and earned two tight decisions en route to the 145-pound finals, but finished in second place after Centennial senior Ryan Wilson took a 10-1 major decision.
Right after Murillo, up stepped three-time state champion Ezekial Williamson at 152 pounds. The Jerome senior had two pins sandwiching a major on the way through the tournament, and won the championship with a 12-4 major over Highland's Kael Anderson.
Jerome’s Zeke Williamson takes the 152-pound class with a 12-4 win over Highland’s Kael Anderson. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/uxWZkQkCTQ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 26, 2019
Jerome senior Peyton Ringling's third and final pin of the tournament was his biggest, as he took down Challis' Bruin Bradshaw for the 160-pound title, making it three Jerome titles in four chances.
Jerome’s Peyton Ringling wins via fall at 160 pounds. The Tigers have had four finalists and three champions so far. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/58QVckhHwQ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 26, 2019
Sophomore Remington Winmill continued Jerome's winning ways with a 3-1 decision over Nampa's Liam Shannon for the 182-pound crown, the third time he'd beaten an opponent, 3-1, along the way to the title.
Remington Winmill wins at 182, making Jerome 4-for-5 in finals. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/Wdtxy1u5Tb— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 26, 2019
Winmill said the success of the Tigers in several individual cases is a good example for any of the Jerome wrestlers who didn't perform up to their own expectations at the tournament.
"I feel like we set a certain bar," Winmill said. "The kids below us are gonna get to that bar or go past it, and it's gonna be great."
The final Tiger to take the mat was 220-pounde senior Fernando Luna, who trailed, 2-1, entering the final moments of a second overtime period against Pocatello's Brian Jackson.
Luna managed a takedown and looked poised for a 3-2 victory, but Jackson executed a last-second escape, meaning the pair would continue to battle in sudden victory. Starting down in sudden victory, Luna escaped nearly immediately, finishing off Jerome's stellar run in the finals.
Crazy finish at 220. Jerome’s Fernando Luna, down 2-1, gets the takedown to go up 3-2. Then, Pocatello’s Brian Jackson’s last-second escape sent it to sudden victory. pic.twitter.com/EXJMugF7vh— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 27, 2019
In SV, Luna escapes for the win. Jerome had 6 finalists and 5 won titles at the Red Halverson Invite. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/ci60aGa4pg— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) January 27, 2019
Wright, who was thrilled with so many of the individual performances from his team, noted that some Jerome grapplers still didn't meet their goals, and that's what tournaments like the Red Halverson Invite are for.
"We can get better," Wright said. "That's why we practice every day. Even when you're in a tournament, there's going to be practice on Monday. There's always something you can tweak...The only tournament that matters, that people talk about, is state. These other tournaments are just a warm-up to get to that."
Minico, the tournament hosts, had the second-best finish of the local bunch, finishing in 11th place with 88 points.
The Spartans' standout performers included sophomore 170-pounder Tazyn Twiss, who was the only non-Jerome grappler from a Magic Valley school to make it to a final. Twiss fell to Kuna's Cedar Miller, 6-2. Senior 285-pounder Mason Harwood also placed for Minico, taking sixth in the heavyweight class.
Declo notched a 15th-place finish, with 98-pound sophomore Dax Blackmon and 220-pound junior Dawson Osterhout each taking fourth overall in their respective classes.
Burley was the next-best out of the area teams, finishing 22nd. The Bobcats got a great run by 195-pound junior Jayden Paul, who pinned Kuna's Nathan Cooper to earn third overall in his class.
Canyon Ridge and Glenns Ferry finished 26th and 27th, respectively. The Riverhawks' top performer was Baylon Shirley, who finished sixth at 160 pounds.
Team Scores
1. Kuna 297.0
2. Bonneville 195.0
3. Jerome 191.0
4. Century 176.0
5. Highland 150.5
6. Snake River 107.5
7. Nampa 106.5
7. Pocatello 106.5
9. Blackfoot 101.5
10. Centennial 90.0
11. Minico 88.0
12. Bishop Kelly 77.0
13. Shelley 69.0
14. Skyline 66.0
15. Declo 64.0
16. Rocky Mountain 63.0
17. Rigby 57.5
18. Middleton 45.5
19. Challis 43.0
20. Borah 41.0
21. Madison 39.0
22. Burley 37.5
23. Mountain View 30.5
24. Timberline 29.0
25. Hillcrest 18.0
26. Canyon Ridge 17.0
27. Glenns Ferry 0.0
