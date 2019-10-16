Canyon Ridge junior Xander Laraway, left, and Jerome senior Baldomero Sandoval, right, jump for the ball Wednesday during the Great Basin Ten District Championship game at Jerome High School in Jerome.
Jerome senior Steven Vega chests down the ball as Canyon Ridge sophomore Nishcal Magar tries to catch him Wednesday during the Great Basin Ten District Championship game at Jerome High School in Jerome.
Canyon Ridge sophomore Nishcal Magar tries to keep the ball away from Jerome freshman Leo Vega on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, during the Great Basin Ten District Championship game at Jerome High School in Jerome.
Canyon Ridge junior Freddy Zavala tries to kick the ball away from Jerome sophomore Ubaldo Palacios on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, during the Great Basin Ten District Championship game at Jerome High School in Jerome.
Jerome senior Luis Martinez battles with Canyon Ridge junior Freddy Zavala for ball possession Wednesday during the Great Basin Ten District Championship game at Jerome High School in Jerome.
Canyon Ridge senior Armando Tapia tries to keep the ball away from Jerome senior Jose Pulido on Wednesday during the Great Basin Ten District Championship game at Jerome High School in Jerome.
Canyon Ridge junior Simon Alexander steals the ball away from Jerome sophomore Ubaldo Palacios on Wednesday during the Great Basin Ten District Championship game at Jerome High School in Jerome.
Jerome junior Alex Lugo dribbles the ball past Canyon Ridge junior Xander Laraway on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, during the Great Basin Ten District Championship game at Jerome High School in Jerome.
Jerome keeper Mervin Ruiz chases down the ball after a wide shot on goal Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, during the Great Basin Ten District Championship game at Jerome High School in Jerome.
JEROME — Moments after Jerome beat Canyon Ridge 2-1 to win the Great Basin boys district tournament on Wednesday, Jerome’s Baldomero Sandoval stood away from his teammates, bent over with his hands resting on his knees while he caught his breath. He poured water on his head to wash away the sweat from an overtime game on an unusually warm fall evening.
Few would argue he had earned the brief respite after he knocked in the game-winning goal six minutes into overtime to give Jerome the conference’s top seed at the state tournament. He also had to recover from the team’s raucous celebration in front of a large home crowd, where he found himself at the bottom of a dogpile.
“It means a lot to us. We’re all family here. Just so much joy for us,” Sandoval said after the game, still catching his breath.
Both Jerome and Canyon Ridge had clinched spots in next week’s state tournament coming into Wednesday’s game, but the conference title was still on the line. Plus, each team had won one game against the other in the regular season.
Neither team could cash in on several close scoring opportunities, and the first goal didn’t come until Jerome scored 11 minutes into the second half.
Canyon Ridge goal keeper Eli Cook chased the ball away from the net and knocked it out of the box, but Jerome’s Alfredo Ortiz was able to run to it and convert on a deep shot from the left side into the bottom right corner of the goal.
Jerome kept the Riverhawks from scoring for the next 18 minutes and drew closer to a shutout win, but Alimasi Jamari made sure that didn’t happen.
The junior scored on a rebound following a Canyon Ridge corner kick with 11 minutes to play. The game was tied, and neither team found the net before the end of regulation.
“We’ve played each other twice already this year, and both games were very similar,” Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth said. “They turn into what feel like track meets, and everybody’s just trying to get the upper hand on one another.”
But the track meet did not extend very long into the extra period.
Jerome got the ball into the box six minutes into overtime, and Sandoval was able to score the game-winner.
“We finally connected on some passes,” Jerome coach Jake Wood said. “That’s where we had been struggling for a little bit. We were able to get the ball into the dangerous area. Once you get the ball into the box, anything can happen.”
Sandoval said he was ready for the opportunity when it came.
“I saw the ball coming in the center, and I knew every time that the back post was always open, so I decided to be there,” the senior forward said. “I stepped up for the team and just knocked it in.”
Jerome (14-3-1) earned the top seed in Districts 4 and 5 and will play at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 in Caldwell. Canyon Ridge will still head to the tournament, but as the districts’ second seed. They will play at 2 p.m.
Twin Falls beat Wood River Wednesday to earn the third and final seed from the conference. They will go on to a play-in game this Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School.
As for the Riverhawks (10-6-1), Farnsworth said Wednesday’s loss hurt, but there is still soccer left for his team to play.
“It’s never a good thing to lose a game, but it’s something that gives us that focus,” the coach said. “With a loss like this to a good team with a chance to take home a district championship, we came close, but now we have the opportunity to go and get something greater than the district tournament.”
Sandoval said he cherished the win with his teammates, and they are hoping to carry the momentum into the state tournament.
“No matter what goes on in our lives outside of soccer, we always give it our best on the field,” he said.
