Jerome 17, Wood River 7
Jerome 10, Wood River 0
JEROME — Jerome junior Abriana Hurtado was 3-for-3 at the plate with a single, double and a grand slam including six RBIs in the first game of Monday's double header with Wood River.
Junior Mercedes Bell also had a good day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Bell pitched four innings and Danielle Leal added two innings in the win. Benson and Cuellar took the loss. Junior Danielle Leal pitched five innings for the win in the second game and Dilworth took the Wood River loss.
Baseball
Wendell 13, Gooding 2
GOODING — Wendell pitcher Felipe Paniagua recorded seven strikeouts and gave up only two hits in the Trojans' win over the Senators on Monday. Donald Bunn led Wendell at the plate with three hits and three RBIs. Paniagua and James Hirai each had two hits. Paniagua also had three RBIs and Hirai added two.
