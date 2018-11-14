Try 1 month for 99¢
Ezekial Williamson Signing
Ezekial Williamson signs his national letter of intent to wrestle at St. Cloud State University as his coaches, family and friends watch on Wednesday at Jerome High School.

 SEAN WHOOLEY, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — With family, friends and coaches on hand, Jerome High School senior Ezekial Williamson made it official.

About two weeks ago, Williamson came to a decision about his future, and, on Wednesday, put pen to paper, pledging to continue his wrestling career at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

"I made a list, what I liked, what I didn't like, the pros and cons," Williamson said. "After looking at that, I decided this is the right place."

Williamson said he considered a few Division I schools, including the University of Wyoming and Utah Valley University, but everything came together for St. Cloud State, the 2018 national champion in NCAA Division II.

Williamson said his scholarship will be about half-full. He plans to go into sports management, so, with athletics and academics combined, St. Cloud State makes for a good situation.

"Overall, it was about what I thought was a better choice for me and where I felt like I could excel," Williamson said.

+1 
IHSAA State Wrestling day 2
Ezekial Williamson, of Jerome, embraces his off-season coach Delchev Ivanov after winning the 4A 152-pound championship match against Brian Borden, of Minico, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, during the state wrestling tournament at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Williamson is a three-time state champion, and a fourth this season would make him the 26th wrestler in the history of the state to win four individual state championships.

Ivan Delchev Ivanov, Williamson's off-season coach, said the future member of the Huskies struggled a bit when he first began working with him six years ago, but, because of his hard-working nature, Williamson was "able to catch up and start kicking butt."

Now that he's "kicking butt," Williamson will take a championship pedigree into a program that already has won three of four DII titles, and he's hoping to keep that going.

"I wanted to be part of a national champ team," Williamson said. "What better team to be on than the defending national champs? I want to be a national champion."

