JEROME — With family, friends and coaches on hand, Jerome High School senior Ezekial Williamson made it official.
About two weeks ago, Williamson came to a decision about his future, and, on Wednesday, put pen to paper, pledging to continue his wrestling career at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.
"I made a list, what I liked, what I didn't like, the pros and cons," Williamson said. "After looking at that, I decided this is the right place."
Williamson said he considered a few Division I schools, including the University of Wyoming and Utah Valley University, but everything came together for St. Cloud State, the 2018 national champion in NCAA Division II.
Williamson said his scholarship will be about half-full. He plans to go into sports management, so, with athletics and academics combined, St. Cloud State makes for a good situation.
"Overall, it was about what I thought was a better choice for me and where I felt like I could excel," Williamson said.
Williamson is a three-time state champion, and a fourth this season would make him the 26th wrestler in the history of the state to win four individual state championships.
Ivan Delchev Ivanov, Williamson's off-season coach, said the future member of the Huskies struggled a bit when he first began working with him six years ago, but, because of his hard-working nature, Williamson was "able to catch up and start kicking butt."
Now that he's "kicking butt," Williamson will take a championship pedigree into a program that already has won three of four DII titles, and he's hoping to keep that going.
"I wanted to be part of a national champ team," Williamson said. "What better team to be on than the defending national champs? I want to be a national champion."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.