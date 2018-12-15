Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — From looking lost and trailing by 12 points late in the third quarter to looking confident with a chance to take the lead, the Jerome High School boys basketball team was nearly there.

However, the Tigers just couldn’t get over that final hurdle in their path.

In a game that nearly got away from the hosts, they clawed back to give themselves a chance at a victory, but fell just short in a 50-44 loss to Ridgevue on Saturday.

“We played hard and competed,” Jerome head coach Joe Messick said. “We’re getting a little bit better each time we step on the court and that’s what matters.”

The Tigers (2-5) had a slender three-point lead after one quarter, but it took a lot of grinding just to get there. Neither team scored in the first four minutes and 32 seconds, before Jerome junior Angel Moreno scored a layup. It was 6-3, Jerome, after one.

Both teams began to find a groove in the second quarter, but little separated the sides. Jerome jumped out to its biggest lead of the contest at 14-8 about halfway through the period.

However, that was as good as it got, and, after Ridgevue senior Brock Childers scored with 6.8 seconds left in the first half to tie the game at 17-17, the Tigers wouldn’t lead again.

The third quarter was where Jerome would dig a hole that looked far too deep to climb out of. Ridgevue opened on a 16-4 run. The Warhawks (1-5) employed a half-court trap to great effect, forcing several Jerome turnovers and never giving any of the Tigers’ ball-handlers room to breathe.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks were scoring at the other end, too.

“We struggled taking care of the basketball,” Messick said. “They were able to earn some big buckets in that third quarter and we struggled with the pressure.”

The biggest shift in momentum came when Jerome junior Isaac Peters entered the fray late in the third period. The Tigers had gotten a few buckets back, but still trailed by a good chunk.

Peters scored the final four points of the third quarter to pull Jerome to within six points. Another bucket two minutes into the fourth gave him six points off the bench and cut the Ridgevue lead to just four, making the game the closest it had been since the Warhawks’ big run.

“[Peters] provided us with some good energy and good effort,” Messick said.

The Tigers continued to chip away at the Warhawks, as Moreno cut the lead to two, but each time Jerome got within striking distance, Ridgevue made the plays it needed to.

Moreno hit a 3-pointer with about 3:11 left in the contest, cutting the Warhawks’ lead to just one. When the visitors couldn’t convert the next time down the court, Jerome had a chance to finally snatch the lead back. However, the Tigers didn’t take it, and Ridgevue held them at arm’s length for the final few minutes of the contest.

Jerome was led in scoring by Moreno, who finished with 11. Junior Xander Whitby had nine, while senior David Lloyd added eight.

Tigers senior David Slone, who has been one of their top scorers this season, struggled with foul trouble, and was only able to chip in five points. Messick said it was a good learning experience for the team, getting to understand how each player has to step up, especially if one can’t contribute.

Saturday’s contest won’t go down in the win column for the Tigers, but it will provide them with lessons from which they can learn as the season continues to progress.

“We just want to continue to improve with each game,” Messick said. “We’re taking small steps in the right direction.”

