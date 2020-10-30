Jerome meets bitter end in state football playoffs

JEROME — As senior quarterback Dalan Thompson left the field for the last time as a Tiger Friday night, he did so with tears in his eyes and four years of memories replaying in his mind like a home movie.
“I just can’t believe it’s over,” Thompson said. “It went by really quick. These guys are my brothers. We’ve played together since flag football and we’ve just come so far. They’re everything.”
The season didn’t end the way Thompson and the Tigers intended, and for this group of Jerome footballers it was definitely more bitter than sweet.
After committing three turnovers in the first quarter, getting behind early, and the ball not bouncing their way for most of the contest, the Tigers fell 45-7 to Moscow in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs Friday night at Jerome High School.
“We thought we had it,” said Jerome head coach Sid Gambles. “We laid an egg tonight. All those early turnovers were all so huge. It’s stuff like that you don’t ever want to happen.”
Jerome received the opening kickoff and Thompson took the field, a senior who has put up massive numbers during his time as the starter and was primed for a deep playoff run with the Tigers. But on the very first play the ball bounced to the turf and a Moscow Bear jumped on it.
A few snaps later the visitors drew first blood on a 5-yard Lane Hanson run.
The Tigers appeared to recover as they drove down the other 5-yard line. Thompson threw what appeared to be a touchdown pass, but the referees ruled the ball carrier had fumbled before crossing the goal line. Having pounced on the ball in the end zone Moscow got possession at the 20.
After forcing a punt, Jerome once again drove down the field before Thompson was intercepted in the end zone. The ball looked like it hit the ground, but the referees ruled it an interception.
Just like that the Tigers had two solid drives but no points to show for it and were down 6-0 after the first quarter.
The Bears took advantage of the early Jerome miscues and kept punching the ball in.
“They have really good players,” Gambles said. “Their size was wearing on us and frustrating us. Against a good team you have to have some breaks go your way, and we didn’t get any of them.”
Another Jerome senior, Shayler Bingham, intercepted Moscow quarterback Chad Redinger in the second period, a play that sparked the Tigers some. A couple of possessions later Thompson hit Bingham from 5 yards out for Jerome’s first and only touchdown of the game.
At halftime the Tigers were within striking distance at 19-7.
But early in the third, Redinger hit University of Utah commit Jonah Elliss on a seam route and 64 yards later Moscow was on the scoreboard once again, and fully back in the driver’s seat.
After three Jerome trailed 38-7.
Jerome had some chances in the fourth quarter to get in the end zone, but Moscow — and Lady Luck — continued to foil the Tigers’ plans.
“I wasn’t prepared for this,” Gambles said. “I thought we had a pretty good chance at winning, but all the wheels fell off right there.”
Although the season didn’t finish on a high note, Jerome has seen a resurgence in its football program, going undefeated in Great Basin Conference play and winning the division. Gambles said this group of seniors has elevated Tiger football.
“I’m glad I got to play my senior year with this group of dudes,” Thompson said.
“We’ve had our eyes on this group of seniors for seven or eight years,” he said. “I appreciate Dalan, everything he’s done and how far he’s come. This group set the standard. They’ve been the best group we’ve ever had in terms of coming to practice and finding their own motivation.
“We’ve seen them grow into young men.”
