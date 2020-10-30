Jerome meets bitter end in state football playoffs

A few snaps later the visitors drew first blood on a 5-yard Lane Hanson run.

The Tigers appeared to recover as they drove down the other 5-yard line. Thompson threw what appeared to be a touchdown pass, but the referees ruled the ball carrier had fumbled before crossing the goal line. Having pounced on the ball in the end zone Moscow got possession at the 20.

After forcing a punt, Jerome once again drove down the field before Thompson was intercepted in the end zone. The ball looked like it hit the ground, but the referees ruled it an interception.

Just like that the Tigers had two solid drives but no points to show for it and were down 6-0 after the first quarter.

The Bears took advantage of the early Jerome miscues and kept punching the ball in.

“They have really good players,” Gambles said. “Their size was wearing on us and frustrating us. Against a good team you have to have some breaks go your way, and we didn’t get any of them.”

Another Jerome senior, Shayler Bingham, intercepted Moscow quarterback Chad Redinger in the second period, a play that sparked the Tigers some. A couple of possessions later Thompson hit Bingham from 5 yards out for Jerome’s first and only touchdown of the game.