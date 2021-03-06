Jerome, Kimberly win in consolation games. Wendell loses to North Fremont

4A State Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian

Jerome 52, Lakeland 48

MERIDIAN – It was a game of runs for both Jerome and Lakeland in the 4A State Tournament Consolation Game at Rocky Mountain High School. The game was tied 23-23 at halftime and the Tigers trailed 42-31 heading into the final quarter. Jerome went on a 13-0 run to grab a 44-42 lead with a little more than three minutes remaining.

The Hawks followed with their first basket to tie the score at 44-44. Lakeland came close to catching Jerome twice late in the quarter, 46-48 and 48-50 but the Tigers held the lead the remainder of the game and ended up out-scoring the Hawks 21-6 in the final quarter for the win. Jerome junior Mikey Lloyd scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter and was 7-for-7 at the free throw line and sophomore Scott Cook tossed in 15 points. Senior Noah Haaland led Lakeland with 22 points and senior Carson Seay had 10.

“What a fantastic season these boys had. To go 22-3 on the year, win two games at state and bring home a trophy is amazing for this young group. These kids bought in from day one and put in the work. I am so proud of them. What a great season these kids will always remember. Hopefully we can build on this with four returning starters next year.” Jerome coach Joe Messick said.