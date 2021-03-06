Jerome, Kimberly win in consolation games. Wendell loses to North Fremont

4A State Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian
Jerome 52, Lakeland 48
MERIDIAN – It was a game of runs for both Jerome and Lakeland in the 4A State Tournament Consolation Game at Rocky Mountain High School. The game was tied 23-23 at halftime and the Tigers trailed 42-31 heading into the final quarter. Jerome went on a 13-0 run to grab a 44-42 lead with a little more than three minutes remaining.
The Hawks followed with their first basket to tie the score at 44-44. Lakeland came close to catching Jerome twice late in the quarter, 46-48 and 48-50 but the Tigers held the lead the remainder of the game and ended up out-scoring the Hawks 21-6 in the final quarter for the win. Jerome junior Mikey Lloyd scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter and was 7-for-7 at the free throw line and sophomore Scott Cook tossed in 15 points. Senior Noah Haaland led Lakeland with 22 points and senior Carson Seay had 10.
“What a fantastic season these boys had. To go 22-3 on the year, win two games at state and bring home a trophy is amazing for this young group. These kids bought in from day one and put in the work. I am so proud of them. What a great season these kids will always remember. Hopefully we can build on this with four returning starters next year.” Jerome coach Joe Messick said.
3A State Columbia High School, Nampa
Kimberly 52, Fruitland 50 Double Overtime
NAMPA – A regulation game wasn’t quite enough for Kimberly and Fruitland to decide the winner in the 3A State Tournament Consolation Game so the two teams went to double overtime to settle the battle. The game ended after four quarters tied at 38-38 so it was on to the first overtime.
The Grizzlies held the 6-3 lead with five seconds remaining when Kimberly junior Ethan Okelberry was fouled on a shot attempt from beyond the arc for the tie. He made three free throws for the 44-44 tie. So it was on to overtime number two. There were 14 points scored in the second overtime, eight by Kimberly and six by Fruitland with junior Jackson Cummins hitting a clutch 3-pointer with 20 seconds for the Bulldog win.
The Bulldogs out rebounded the Grizzlies, 47-39 and had less turnovers, 10-15. Cummins finished with 17 points including five 3-pointers and freshman Gatlin Bair followed with 16 and junior Jaxon Bair pulled down nine boards. Senior Dylon Watson had 19 points and senior Hyrum Lindsey with 17 for Fruitland.
Kimberly ends the season at 14-11.
2A State Eagle High School, Eagle
North Fremont 56, Wendell 40
EAGLE – Wendell junior Zade Swainston finished with 16 points, senior Zane Kelsey had nine points and senior Isaac Slade pulled down five rebounds in the Trojans 2A State Tournament Third Place loss to the Huskies at Eagle High School.
Wendell trailed 23-22 at the half and took the 26-25 lead early in the third quarter. With a minute remaining in the period and by the end of the third quarter, the Huskies had extended their lead to 11 points at 40-29. North Fremont scored 33 points in the second half and Wendell added 18.
For the game, the Huskies committed 13 turnovers and had 35 rebounds and the Trojans finished with 11 turnovers and 24 rebounds. Junior Max Palmer led North Fremont with 20 points and junior Jordan Lenz had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Wendell ends the season at 17-9.