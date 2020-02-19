JEROME — Five of Jerome High School's senior athletes from four different teams signed college letters of intent for their respective sports on Wednesday.
Luis "Benny" Martinez, Makali Nance, Jeffery Ledezma, Jonathan Tellez and Abriana Hurtado each signed to play at the next level.
At Wednesday's signing ceremony, the athletes and their coaches shared their sports journeys to the gathered crowd.
Martinez, who signed to play soccer at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, capped off a successful high school career this fall with his senior season.
Head coach Jake Wood, who was in his first season at the beginning of Martinez's career, said he mistakenly cut Martinez from the team before the season started.
"My first year here, I accidentally cut Benny," Wood said. "He came to me and asked if it was a mistake, and I figured out that it was."
It was a good thing for the Tigers that they had Martinez on the team for four years. He was a starter for all four seasons, a team captain for three, and earned second-team all-conference honors in the Great Basin his sophomore year and first-team honors his junior year.
His senior year, he was named the conference's player of the year as well as the Times-News player of the year with 17 goals and 14 assists. Jerome placed second in Class 4A and ended the year with a 16-4-1 record.
A Jerome girls soccer player, who left her mark on the program, also signed on Wednesday. Makali Nance signed with Corban University in Salem, Oregon.
Nance was both an all-state and all-conference player for the Tigers and was the Great Basin's player of the year in 2018. She was a four-year starter.
You have free articles remaining.
"We're going to miss Makali, and Corban is getting a great player," Jerome girls soccer coach Robert Garcia said.
Abriana Hurtado, who signed on to play softball at Highline College in Des Moines, Washington, has left her mark on her program as well. She won 18 games as a pitcher last season and had a batting average of more than .600.
The other two students to sign, Jeffery Ledezma and Jonathan Tellez, both played football for the Tigers. Ledezma will play for Eastern Oregon in La Grande, Oregon, and Tellez will play for Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Both Tellez and Ledezma were first-team all-conference selections this season, Ledezma at defensive back and Tellez at offensive line.
The duo was key in helping Jerome to a successful season. The Tigers finished 7-4, won the Great Basin West Pod, hosted its first playoff game in 23 years, and beat Hillcrest, the defending state champion.
"Jeffery has been everything we've asked for from a football player," Jerome football coach Sid Gambles said at Wednesday's signing. "He's been a weight room warrior, he's tried to practice every waking moment and played through injuries. Some of the things he did, you can't put statistics on."
Tellez, who wants to study biochemistry at Dakota Wesleyan, said the school and the program is a great fit.
"I chose Dakota Wesleyan because I really liked the environment there for football," he said. "All of the kids there have the mentality that I've wanted."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.