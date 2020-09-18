Jerome comes out over Twin Falls for second year in a row

With under 3 minutes to go before halftime, Jerome took possession at its own 20-yard line. That’s when Thompson went to work, orchestrating a 2-minute drill that would make Tom Brady jealous. Using their patented run-pass option (RPO) offense, the Tigers moved down the field like a sharp ax through firewood.

At the 12-yard line with 36 seconds on the clock, Thompson called Gavin Capps’ number and put the ball high in the air where either the big junior would get it, or it would fly out of bounds. The 6 foot 5 Capps used every centimeter of his height and brought the pass down for a Jerome touchdown.

“We have struggled scoring, so we made that a point of emphasis,” Jerome head coach Sid Gambles said. “We’ve had great drives then peter them away at the end. We knew we needed to take advantage of the few possessions we had.”

The Tigers struck at a crucial moment, leading 7-0 at the half. They would do it again later.

“With their passing attack and their ability to get in the end zone with a lot of different guys, I thought there would be more points on the board,” said Twin Falls head coach Ben Kohring. “I’m proud of our defense. But we can still clean up a few mistakes and keep them out of the end zone there.”