JEROME — High winds blew across the Magic Valley Wednesday as snow fell in other parts of the state, so a soccer ball sailing through the air was hard-pressed to fly straight. But there was still district soccer to be played.
For most of Jerome’s 2-0 win over Twin Falls in the Great Basin Ten district tournament at Jerome High School, both teams struggled to put the ball into the net under breezy conditions.
“It was miserable and it was cold,” Jerome coach Jake Wood said. “We don’t mind the temperature, it was just that wind. Thirty miles per hour is not easy to play in.”
Every pass and shot seemed to take an unusual trajectory, and some balls lifted into the air drifted high with the wind and hopelessly off course. After 60 minutes of play where shots sailed wide and high, the balls started to find their way closer to the net. Baldo Sandoval narrowly missed a shot to the left of the net for Jerome in the 63rd minute, and Anthony Botch could not quite convert on a short shot for Twin Falls immediately after.
With just 13 minutes remaining in the match, Jerome’s Alfredo Ortiz ripped a long shot from the left side that bounced off the top bar and came inches from going into the goal, but the ball ricocheted back into play. It appeared to be yet another close miss in a series of futile chances for the Tigers.
But Sandoval followed the shot from the right side and knocked the ball in to give the Tigers a decisive lead.
“We were pressing and trying to make the super play instead of the simple plays, and then eventually we were able to make one or two simple plays,” Wood said. “The next thing you know, the ball’s in the back of the net. Once we scored the first one, we were able to relax a little bit and found the second one.”
The second goal came only one minute later when Ortiz made up for his earlier near miss with a goal from straight on. The Bruins weren’t able to cut into the deficit before time expired.
Jerome and Twin Falls each won one of their regular-season meetings this year, but there was more history riding on Wednesday’s district game. The Bruins had beaten Jerome in each of the last five district tournaments. Wood said his team wanted to break that curse this year.
“To come out on top this time, and to actually move on to the winners’ side of the bracket, and to be one win away from state is exciting,” the coach said. “It’s what we wanted to do, and it’s what we were hoping to accomplish.
Jerome (12-3-2) will play Wood River Saturday at 10 a.m. while Twin Falls (8-6) will host Mountain Home in the elimination bracket.
