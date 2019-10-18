TWIN FALLS — The Jerome football team’s reaction right after beating Twin Falls on the road 33-3 Friday night told the whole story.
The team rushed the field from the sideline in celebration as time expired before shaking hands with the opposing team.
“Go to your fans,” Head Coach Sid Gambles told his players, gleeful in following his orders and running to the large contingent of Jerome fans who had made the trip to Twin Falls for the Battle of the Bridge game to soak in the victory.
The win did a lot for the Tigers. It clinched the Great Basin West Pod, where they finished the year 4-0, and secured a home playoff game. It was also their first win on Twin Falls’ field in 18 years.
“We’ve talked about ending a lot of streaks,” Gambles said after the game. “Last year we lost a lot of close games. We hadn’t won over here since 2001. We didn’t talk about that until right before the game.”
“And we haven’t hosted a playoff game since 1995 or ‘96, so we ended that streak.”
Jerome out-gained the Bruins 405 to 253, including 190 to 40 on the ground. Twin Falls averaged just 2.2 yards per carry, and running back Jarod Perry managed only five yards on eight carries.
“Our linemen stepped up a lot,” senior receiver and defensive back Garrett Elison said. “We were worried about the run, and we stopped the run.”
The teams traded empty possessions until the second quarter, where the Tigers were able to string a couple of drives together. Quarterback Dalan Thompson hit Stockton Lott for a three-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal for the first score, then Kyle Craig ran for a three-yard touchdown with 5:08 left in the second quarter.
Twin Falls turned the ball over on downs near the end of the half, and Jerome began moving the ball in a hurry. Thompson connected with Elison for a 29-yard pass down the middle before a couple of empty plays left just seconds remaining.
That was when the quarterback-receiver duo made arguably the play of the game.
Jerome lined up three receivers on the right and left Elison alone on the left. He ran a straight go-route, Thompson threw the ball as hard as he could, and Elison caught it for a 45-yard touchdown with four seconds left.
“They had me come out on the outside, I just set up my guy, and I saw the ball come and I dove and caught it,” Elison said.
Jerome didn’t score again until less than four minutes left in the third quarter when Craig found the end zone from 30 yards out.
Twin Falls found some success moving the ball with the short passing game, especially in the second half. Nick Swensen threw for 213 yards, but the Bruins were never able to sustain drives. Their only points came on a 35-yard field goal by Sergio Varela in the fourth quarter.
Thompson finished the night 15-for-21 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He threw the final one to Shayler Bingham with 1:32 left in the game from 10 yards out.
Elison caught four passes four 75 yards and was also the team’s leading rusher with 89 yards on 14 carries. He had a 50-yard run on Jerome’s last drive of the game.
Jerome, who is coming off of three straight 3-6 seasons, enters the final game of the regular season against Century next week at 6-2.
“There are a lot of people that care about these guys. They’ve always wanted to right the ship,” Gambles said.
“They’re just putting it all together, trusting the coaching and trusting each other and putting it all together,” he added. “It’s been pretty fun to watch.”
Twin Falls fell to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the West Pod. The loss ended their hopes of catching Jerome for Pod title.
“Jerome’s kids deserved it,” Twin Falls coach Allyn Reynolds said. “They played really hard. We didn’t do a very good job up front.”
