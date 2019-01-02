Mere moments after leading his Valley High School football team to the 1A Division I state championship, senior Jason Hardy was, at first, speechless. When he was able to find the right words, he spoke primarily of the pride that filled him after helping guide the Vikings to the triumph.
He discussed blazing his own trail en route to becoming a state champion, all while having someone close-by who understood just what he was going through—and managed to add in a special note to that person on what was already supposed to be a special day.
“There’s been a lot of help from my dad,” Hardy said that night. “He went through the same thing with the state championship, winning it his senior year. Happy birthday to him, too.”
Brian Hardy, Jason’s father and the athletic director at Valley, was the state player of the year, as named by the Idaho Statesman in 1990, as he led Valley to a state title as a running back.
Jason Hardy had already won a championship as a freshman, primarily on the scout team and helping out on special teams in 2015. This one was far more special, as he was the team’s leader, its star player, its quarterback.
While following in his father’s footsteps, Jason paved his own road to the title, playing a different position but still finding a way to accomplish the same things, taking home his own All-Idaho player of the year honor. Now, he’s the Times-News 8-man football player of the year, too.
Funny enough, Jason almost wasn’t a quarterback to begin with.
Brian Hardy joked that, when Jason initially began playing quarterback, they were worried about his arm strength, and weren’t sure they could run pass plays longer than 10 yards.
“He probably wanted to play wide receiver or running back,” Brian Hardy said. “But we knew he could command a huddle and lead those guys.”
So, it was decided.
“He was my coach in fifth grade and had me under center,” Jason Hardy said. “Been that way ever since.”
As it turned out, Jason was a pretty good quarterback, too.
He finished with 5,513 yards, a 57 percent completion rate, and 58 passing touchdowns in his career. In his senior season, for which he’s been honored with practically every award imaginable, he threw for 2,552 yards, completed 62 percent of his passes and added 24 scores through the air.
Ok, this is fun. Hardy to Nic Anderson for a 57-yard score at 2:28 4Q. Hardy ran in the two-pointer, so the #valleyvikings lead Wilder 42-40. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/mmzeljuMwV— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 10, 2018
A dual-threat, Jason also ran for 1,213 yards and 27 scores in 2018, making it a total of 2,457 yards and 50 scores on the ground in his career.
Jason Hardy takes another keeper in for a score, this one from 53 yards. #valleyvikings lead Wilder 34-26 at 11:18 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/9vikyhpBs2— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 10, 2018
In Brian Hardy’s award-winning 1990 campaign, he ran for 1,650 yards and 25 scores, according to the Idaho Statesman. Perhaps a bit of Brian’s rushing ability did rub off on Jason, despite their different positions on the field.
“My dad is just my role model,” Jason Hardy said.
Brian Hardy said he was pretty tough on Jason as his son came up as an athlete, despite not being involved on the football side of things during Jason’s high school career.
However, Brian is the head coach of the Valley boys basketball team, on which Jason is a starting guard. He’s always been an influence on his son, whether as his football coach in earlier years, as his basketball coach now, or as just a parent from the sidelines.
“You see the father-son, coach-player relationship with us in basketball, too,” Brian Hardy said. “I was definitely pretty tough on him.”
Brian’s impact on Jason, combined with Jason’s admiration for his father, have helped the latter reach the goals he set out for himself, putting in stellar performance after stellar performance along the way.
In Valley’s state semifinal win over Wilder, Jason threw for more than 200 and ran for more than 130 yards, while compiling five total touchdowns and pulling in the game-sealing interception with 18 seconds to go.
Jason Hardy comes up with a pick. Unbelievable. #valleyvikings can kneel with 18 seconds to go. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/uPDTWLhfAt— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 10, 2018
Against Oakley in the state championship game, Jason threw for 275 yards and ran for 101, combining for another five scores, including the game-winning touchdown pass with 1:39 to go.
This game is going off the rails now. Hardy to Mussmann again from 19 yards for a #valleyvikings TD at 1:39 4Q. Valley leads the #oakleyhornets 42-40. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TnUbPGYYeT— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
While Jason has been pleased with the accolades coming his way, he doesn’t fail to heap credit upon his teammates. Brian said it’s common for the players who win individual accolades to come from state championship-winning teams, and it’s a credit to the Vikings team—including the players, as well as coaching staff, led by Ryon Jarvis, who won that 1990 state title alongside Brian—that Jason be in the position he is.
Jason agrees, as no individual accomplishments top what he and his team were able to do on Nov. 17 against Oakley.
That’s the event, the one after which he struggled to muster words, that will have the lasting impact on him.
“I’m definitely going to look back on it as a very special moment in my life,” Jason Hardy said. “I’ll always cherish it.”
