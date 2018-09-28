KIMBERLY — As the dust settled and players convened with family and friends on the field at Kimberly High School on Friday night, there was only one way to truthfully reflect on what had just taken place.
“It’s a show,” Kimberly junior running back McKade Huft said.
Behind Huft, a six-touchdown performance from senior quarterback Braxton Hammond and a number of other contributors on offense, the fifth-ranked Bulldogs dominated Filer for a 55-14 victory in their Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference opener.
Huft finished with 19 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go along with four receptions, 106 yards and two scores through the air. Hammond, along with his six touchdown strikes, went 17-for-28 with 351 yards.
“Braxton made some great reads, audibles and throws early in the game,” Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop said. “We got guys open. Just all around, I thought we did an excellent job of executing on the offensive side of the ball.”
Hammond opened the contest by orchestrating a nine-play, 61-yard drive, culminating in an eight-yard fade to junior receiver Dawson Cummins for the score just over three minutes into the game.
About three minutes later, a 55-yard strike to Huft brought the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-0) one yard from the end zone, and the junior made no mistake on the next play, punching it in to make it 14-0.
A 64-yard strike to senior Tristyn O’Donnell rounded out a three-touchdown first quarter for Hammond, and put Filer (1-5, 0-1) in deep trouble.
“It’s tough,” Filer head coach Rob Anderson said. “They’re a team that can score on one play or take you on a drive and score on 20 plays. They’re just such a versatile team with athletes in every position that can make plays whenever they need them.”
Filer began the second quarter deep in Kimberly territory, but senior quarterback Garet Jardine was intercepted by sophomore Brett Bronson at the six-yard line.
Ten plays later, O’Donnell scored his second of the night, scooping a ball just before it hit the ground, despite a bulky cast on his right hand. He said he’d been practicing all week to get used to working with the cast, and it paid off.
Hammond said “it’s insane” that O’Donnell was able to catch with it.
O’Donnell and Cummins (who also caught two scores) were among several Kimberly players who returned from recent injuries. Their involvement provided a huge boost to the offense, Huft and Hammond both said.
“It was super great having those guys back,” Hammond said. “All the guys know what they’re doing, but having the guys with the confidence out there, it’s great because they make big plays for me, even when I mess up.”
The second of three Jardine picks set up a 33-yard score from Hammond to Cummins with six minutes left in the half, followed by a 12-yard screen pass that Huft took to the house.
Filer finally got on the board through an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown, courtesy of senior James Turner. But that was merely a smudge on an otherwise sparkling clean Kimberly first half, after which it led 48-6.
Hammond had 298 of his yards and five of his touchdowns and Huft managed 97 of his yards in that frame.
Kimberly’s final score of the day came on a 31-yard strike from Hammond to Huft early in the third quarter. Jardine found senior Bryson Pursifull for a 33-yard touchdown to open the final quarter, but at that point, there was far too much ground to make up.
On the Magic Valley Sports Podcast earlier this week, Bishop said his main goal for the offense was to avoid turnovers. Before the game, he said he challenged his players to make it a zero-turnover game. They did.
Huft, Hammond and O’Donnell were all beaming after the game, showcasing the pride they had in their performance on offense. They believe it’s only a sign of things to come.
“We can be even better,” O’Donnell said. “We’re always striving to be better.”
