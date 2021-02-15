In last year before becoming official, Valley teams dominate at girls state wrestling

A Treasure Valley team won the title for the third consecutive year and seven locals won individual championships at the third and final unofficial Idaho girls wrestling state tournament Saturday at Pocatello High.

Eagle brought home the team championship, finishing with 91 points to top defending state champ Columbia with 74 points.

Eagle senior Kayli Acosta continued her dominant season, pinning her way to the 148-pound division title. Acosta (13-1) and the Mustangs have finished first at all four tournaments they’ve entered this year.

Eagle sophomore Olivia Woods also won her weight class (235/285). And Mustang sophomore Reece Woods finished second at 191 pounds to help rack up the necessary points for a first-place team finish.

Columbia also saw a pair of its wrestlers crowned champions. Freshman Kyra Richards won the 170-pound division, and senior Destiny Edgecomb pinned Reece Woods for the 191-pound title.

Other local individual champs include:

Centennial senior Alexandra Crow (120)

Rocky Mountain sophomore Mia Furman (129)

Caldwell junior Marissa Jimenez (138), a repeat state champ.