Idaho's spring sports and activities canceled for remainder of season

TWIN FALLS — The 2020 Idaho high school spring sports season is over.

The Idaho High School Activities Association announced Friday that it was canceling the remainder of its sports and activities for the school year due to COVID-19. This includes all state tournaments.

"This decision was based on guidelines established by Governor Little, the Idaho State Board of Education, as well as feedback from schools and districts throughout the state," the IHSAA said in a statement.

The organization had originally suspended sports through April 5, then extended the date to April 20 to take into account decisions by the Board of Education, as well as any changes to Gov. Little's stay-home order. The governor extended that order to April 30 earlier this week.

"As the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE and the IHSAA," the release said.

The spring sports season had barely gotten underway in March when the original suspension came down. Many states across the country have already called off their sports seasons as well.