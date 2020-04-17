Idaho's spring sports and activities canceled for remainder of season

TWIN FALLS — The 2020 Idaho high school spring sports season is over.
The Idaho High School Activities Association announced Friday that it was canceling the remainder of its sports and activities for the school year due to COVID-19. This includes all state tournaments.
"This decision was based on guidelines established by Governor Little, the Idaho State Board of Education, as well as feedback from schools and districts throughout the state," the IHSAA said in a statement.
The organization had originally suspended sports through April 5, then extended the date to April 20 to take into account decisions by the Board of Education, as well as any changes to Gov. Little's stay-home order. The governor extended that order to April 30 earlier this week.
"As the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE and the IHSAA," the release said.
The spring sports season had barely gotten underway in March when the original suspension came down. Many states across the country have already called off their sports seasons as well.
The IHSAA had explored all options to get at least part of a season played. But that would almost surely require extending state tournaments past their original set time of May 11-16. That would be a near-impossible logistical challenge, IHSAA executive director Ty Jones said on March 31.
Idaho's schools are under soft closure guidelines through the end of the academic year, though the Board of Education is allowing the possibility for certain schools to re-open if they meet certain criteria. However, some school districts, including Boise, Blaine County, and Pocatello/Chubbuck have made the decision to close anyway.
According to the release, IHSAA policies based on the Board of Education rules prohibit coaches from organizing and directing team workouts and the use of school facilities for athletics until May 18.
