Idaho sanctioned HS sports suspended until April 5, junior college sports canceled
0 comments
breaking

Idaho sanctioned HS sports suspended until April 5, junior college sports canceled

  • 0
Baseball - Twin Falls Vs. Canyon Ridge

A rainbow shines over the field as Canyon Ridge takes on crosstown rival Twin Falls April 19, 2017 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls, Idaho.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho High School Activities Association announced Monday that all sanctioned sports and activities in the state would be suspended from Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, April 5 amid the threat of COVID-19.

In a news release to member schools and media organizations, the IHSAA said that the association's state cheer and dance championships, which had already been postponed, is canceled and will not be rescheduled. The state debate championships, which were scheduled for this past weekend, have been postponed but not yet canceled.

Per the release, member schools are not allowed to conduct practices in any sanctioned sport at any location. Teams are not allowed to hold meetings or use a school's athletic facilities.

The release also said that the suspension has been placed in hopes that the spring state tournaments can be held on their normal dates in mid-May. The dates for those state tournaments will not be extended.

The NJCAA also announced Monday that all winter sports championships and spring seasons have been canceled. The College of Southern Idaho's baseball, softball, rodeo and track seasons are now finished.

The NJCAA said in a news release that spring student-athletes will not be charged for a year of participation.

"As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition," NJCAA president and CEO Christopher Parker said in the release. "We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."

0 comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News