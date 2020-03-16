Idaho sanctioned HS sports suspended until April 5, junior college sports canceled

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho High School Activities Association announced Monday that all sanctioned sports and activities in the state would be suspended from Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, April 5 amid the threat of COVID-19.

In a news release to member schools and media organizations, the IHSAA said that the association's state cheer and dance championships, which had already been postponed, is canceled and will not be rescheduled. The state debate championships, which were scheduled for this past weekend, have been postponed but not yet canceled.

Per the release, member schools are not allowed to conduct practices in any sanctioned sport at any location. Teams are not allowed to hold meetings or use a school's athletic facilities.

The release also said that the suspension has been placed in hopes that the spring state tournaments can be held on their normal dates in mid-May. The dates for those state tournaments will not be extended.

The NJCAA also announced Monday that all winter sports championships and spring seasons have been canceled. The College of Southern Idaho's baseball, softball, rodeo and track seasons are now finished.

The NJCAA said in a news release that spring student-athletes will not be charged for a year of participation.

"As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition," NJCAA president and CEO Christopher Parker said in the release. "We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."