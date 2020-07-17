Idaho prep sports can resume Aug. 10. Here’s the IHSAA’s plan to keep athletes safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Practices for the fall high schools sports season can begin on Aug. 10, the Idaho High School Activities Association announced Thursday in conjunction with the release of its guidance for activities during the 2020-21 school year.

The 52-page document was compiled using guidance from the National Federation of State High School Associations and the NFHS and IHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committees. It provides both requirements and recommendations for schools as they prepare for athletic events with the goal of minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.

“The NFHS and IHSAA SMACs believe it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition,” the document reads. “It is not likely that all students will be able to return to and sustain athletic activity at the same time in all schools and regions in Idaho.

“There will also likely be variation in what sports and activities are allowed to be played and held.”

The IHSAA has set a goal to start all high school activities on time this fall, but says that goal is subject to change based on directives from Gov. Brad Little’s office, the Idaho State Board of Education and the IHSAA Board of Directors.