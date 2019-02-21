It’s that time of year again, as numerous wrestlers will make their way into Holt Arena in Pocatello with the hopes of having their hand raised as a state champion.
The action begins Friday morning and carries throughout the day. It’ll pick back up on Saturday and work all the way up to the finals, which are slated to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Last year’s top finishers included 4A state champion Minico, which one its second straight title after scoring 241.5 points, 29 more than any other team in the field. Kimberly was the Magic Valley’s top 3A finisher, taking sixth with a 128-point performance. Declo placed third in 2A, trailing only Challis and Ririe.
The Spartans will have hopes of a three-peat, while newly-crowned Great Basin Conference champion Jerome will look to turn last year’s fourth-place finish into a championship this year.
Buhl earned a runaway victory in the 3A District 4 tournament, and, after taking 12th last year, behind conference foes Kimberly and Gooding, the Indians will have their eyes on a higher spot this year.
Declo’s success in the 2A ranks continued in conference action this year, and the Hornets have several individual contenders that could spark the Hornets toward a finish even better than third.
Storylines are abound ahead of this year’s tournament, and plenty of Magic Valley grapplers will be looking to make their story a memorable one.
Class 4A
Minico, Jerome and Twin Falls (10th) were the top team finishers from the area at last season’s tournament, and each team has wrestlers seeking to defend championships from last year.
Twin Falls junior Kase Mauger has twice reached the finals, first at 98 pounds as a freshman, when he was pinned, then last year at 106, where he won via a 4-2 decision. This year, Mauger has jumped up to 120 pounds. He’s 38-4 overall this season and will be hoping to claim a second consecutive title, albeit at a new weight.
Jerome senior Ezekial Williamson is a three-time state champion and will look to become the fourth four-time title-winner ever in 4A at 152 pounds this year. Williamson is 43-4 overall this year and will hope to end his Jerome career on a high note before heading to St. Cloud State University to wrestle next season.
Tazyn Twiss’ freshman season for Minico ended in spectacular fashion, as he earned a 2-1 decision to win the 170-pound championship. He’s back at the same weight, having gone 42-6 this year, and has a chance to win his second title in a row.
Plenty of other 4A grapplers will be vying for their first state championships, as Jerome sophomore Remington Winmill, who lost the 170-pound title bout to Twiss last year, is up at 182 pounds and looking to make a run. The Tigers also have seniors Peyton Ringling at 145 pounds and Fernando Luna at 220. Ringling made last year’s semifinals, while Luna was in the quarterfinals.
Minico senior Zak Allred could end up meeting Mauger in the 120-pound championship, as they’re on opposite sides of the bracket, while the Spartans have 106-pound district champion Izzy Ixta, a freshman, who might look to follow in Twiss’ path of a first-year championship.
Twin Falls senior Anthony Maldonado won the district championship at 132 pounds, and, along with Minico sophomore Dawson Osterhout, the wrestler he majored in the finals, could be in the running for the crown at that weight.
Burley’s 195-pound senior Jayden Paul, Jerome 145-pound senior Jakob Murillo, and 126-pound junior Isaiah Ford, of Minico, will all be looking to ride momentum from their district championship wins into state.
Class 3A
Gooding senior Jake McGinnis will be on the hunt for his fourth state championship appearance at 285 pounds, and his third state title in the class.
Last year’s Times-News heavyweight wrestler of the year went 45-2 this season and will hope to end his Senator wrestling career on the high note of one more championship.
District champion Buhl has several title contenders, but sophomore Kade Orr will be one to keep an eye on. Last year’s 3A 106-pound state champion, via a 2-1 decision, is sitting at 40-0 as the top seed in the 113-pound class this year, and has a chance to make it two titles in two years as a grappler for the Indians.
Kimberly had the top finish out of this conference at state last year, and, with two state finalists returning for this year’s tournament, will be hoping to see some deep runs. Senior 145-pounder Riley Hallett and senior 152-pounder Michael Coy both came up just short in state title bouts last year, but, after each won the district title at their respective weights, they’ll be hoping to do one better at this year’s tournament.
The Bulldogs also have 120-pound junior Jonah Bacon and 170-pound junior Broddey Cunningham coming off district championships and looking to make deep runs.
Along with Orr, 98-pound freshman Teo Sanchez, 106-pound sophomore Chance Bennett, 132-pound freshman Alan Jaramillo, 160-pound senior Anibal Barragan and 195-pound senior AJ Dominguez all won district titles and will hope to add another trophy this season.
McGinnis is one of Gooding’s frontrunners, while 138-pound freshman Tayten Gillette went 46-6 this year, won the district championship and could make a run. Two 220-pound freshmen from Gooding, Elijah Williams and Kurtis Adkinson, battled in the district championship bout and will both have a shot at vying for a state title.
Filer senior Skyler Moore’s 12-14 record didn’t matter when he pinned Kimberly senior Hunter O’Berg in the district championship at 182 pounds. Both will be hoping to go far in the tournament, as the Wildcats could also look to 126-pound district champion, freshman Arath Chavez, to give his team a boost.
Class 2A
Declo’s dominant performance at the district tournament bodes well for the Hornets, who will face stiff competition from across the state. Since Declo won three straight state titles from 2011-2013, Malad won in 2014, then Ririe took the last four.
Despite having no state champions last year, the Hornets bring eight district champions from last week to the fold, and all will have their eyes on helping to end Ririe’s run.
Sophomore 98-pounder Dax Blackmon is the top seed, having gone 42-3 this year. He finished fourth in the state as a freshman and will hope to improve upon that this year. Senior Caden Crider made the semis at 120 pounds last year, and went 43-3 at 126 this year. He’s got a chance to end his Declo career with a title.
Junior Dawson Osterhout ended up in sixth last year after a semifinals appearance at 220 pounds. With just four losses this year, and a district title under his belt, Osterhout, the top seed, will hope to make a deep run.
Other Declo district champions included 106-pound freshman Sam Phillips, 120-pound freshman AV Marino, 145-pound No. 1-seeded freshman Derek Matthews, 160-pound sophomore Gabe Matthews and 195-pound senior McKay Breshears, all of whom will look to take their chance at state.
Wendell was the only other Magic Valley team to place in the top 20 at state last year, and the Trojans will look to 170-pound senior Kyler Lukesh, their only district champ, to make a deep run, while freshman heavyweight Kevin Green, 220-pound senior Ben Orozco and 98-pound freshman Wyatt Flick will hope to build off solid district performances.
Raft River’s hopefuls include 113-pound freshman Tegan Whitaker and 138-pound sophomore Ryan Nelson, both of whom were district champions.
Oakley sophomore 152-pounder Isaac Mitton, along with 182-pound junior Kade Toribau, will be Hornets hoping to continue their success after winning district titles.
Dietrich sophomore Wes Shaw will be eyeing a run at 132 pounds, while Valley sophomore Tito Garcia was the district heavyweight champion and could improve on last year’s quarterfinals appearance.
State tournament participants
Class 4A
98:
- Hernan Dominguez, Minico
- Tyson Tatton, Twin Falls
- Lucas Shewmaker, Jerome
106:
- James Burr, Minico
- Izzy Ixta, Minico
113:
- Jose Treyes, Jerome
- David Hernandez, Canyon Ridge
120:
- Kase Mauger, Twin Falls
- Gabriel Taboa, Jerome
- Zak Allred, Minico
126:
- Isaac Herrera, Minico
- Mason Metcalf, Twin Falls
- Isaiah Ford, Minico
132:
- Anthony Maldonado, Twin Falls
- Dawson Osterhout, Minico
138:
- Sebastian Greco, Minico
- Milton Hernandez, Minico
145:
- Logan Smith, Canyon Ridge
- Connor May, Wood River
- Lee Nyblade, Burley
- Jakob Murillo, Jerome
152:
- Ezekial Williamson, Jerome
- Austin Meredith, Minico
- Jake Humphrey, Twin Falls
160:
- Baylon Shirley, Canyon Ridge
- Luke Arthur, Minico
- Peyton Ringling, Jerome
170:
- Brayden Sites, Canyon Ridge
- Matthew Young, Jerome
- Tazyn Twiss, Minico
182:
- Remington Winmill, Jerome
- Jakolby Valdez, Burley
- Joseph Stevenson, Jerome
195:
- Jesus Ramirez, Minico
- Jayden Paul, Burley
- Skeet Newton, Twin Falls
- Porter Wright, Jerome
220:
- Fernando Luna, Jerome
- Nathan Maxfield, Canyon Ridge
285:
- Mason Harwood, Minico
- Franklyn Tilley, Burley
Class 3A
98:
- Teo Sanchez, Buhl
106:
- Chance Bennett, Buhl
- Jared Hanchey, Kimberly
- Devin Rowland, Buhl
113:
- Kade Orr, Buhl
- Preston Shaw, Kimberly
- Dylan Curry, Filer
- Brogan Leckenby, Kimberly
120:
- Jaimen Swainston, Filer
- Wesley Pearson, Buhl
- Jonah Bacon, Kimberly
126:
- Chase Price, Buhl
- Arath Chavez, Filer
- Alex Hernandez, Gooding
132:
- Benn Winkle, Buhl
- Ethan Coy, Kimberly
- Alan Jaramillo, Buhl
138:
- David Tennant, Buhl
- Tayten Gillette, Gooding
- Adam Mings, Buhl
145:
- Tegan Baumann, Gooding
- Tom Henderhan, Filer
- Riley Hallett, Kimberly
152:
- Michael Coy, Kimberly
- Heber Jenkins, Filer
- Keith Needham, Gooding
160:
- Anibal Barragan, Buhl
- Dale Shaw, Gooding
- Trace Mayo, Kimberly
170:
- Broddey Cunningham, Kimberly
- Logan Anderson, Gooding
- Samuel Sullivan, Buhl
182:
- Skyler Moore, Filer
- Hunter O’Berg, Kimberly
- Jordan Ruiz, Buhl
195:
- Hunter Owings, Kimberly
- AJ Dominguez, Buhl
- McCall Hopkins, Kimberly
220:
- Kurtis Adkinson, Gooding
- Elijah Williams, Gooding
- Jacob Gardner, Buhl
285:
- Jake McGinnis, Gooding
- Michael McKay, Filer
Class 2A
98:
- Dax Blackmon, Declo
- Isaac Powers, Raft River
106:
- Evan Allen, Valley
- Sam Phillips, Declo
113:
- Layton Clark, Declo
- Tegan Whitaker, Raft River
- Hunter Anderson, Raft River
120:
- AV Marino, Declo
- Jon Anderson, Declo
- Braden Chafin, Glenns Ferry
126:
- Nathan Gerratt, Declo
- Caden Crider, Declo
132:
- Zach Ross, Valley
- Wes Shaw, Dietrich
138:
- Dylan Muir, Declo
- Case Durfee, Declo
- Ryan Nelson, Raft River
145:
- Derek Matthews, Declo
- Bryson Ottley, Declo
- Levi Jackson, Oakley
- Teegan Dunn, Wendell
152:
- Wyatt Castagneto, Glenns Ferry
- Isaac Mitton, Oakley
- AJ Lyda, Declo
- Keevan Lindsay, Wendell
160:
- Carson Durfee, Raft River
- Ethan Priebe, Wendell
- Gabe Matthews, Declo
170:
- Kyler Lukesh, Wendell
- Braden Darrington, Declo
- Ethan Southern, Raft River
182:
- Miguel Juarez, Declo
- Kade Toribau, Oakley
- Denzil Lloyd, Raft River
195:
- Luis Cervantes, Valley
- Zach Gunnell, Murtaugh
- McKay Breshears, Declo
220:
- Dawson Osterhout, Declo
- Ben Orozco, Wendell
- Matt Stringham, Oakley
285:
- Adan Coria, Valley
- Kevin Green, Wendell
- Tito Garcia, Valley
