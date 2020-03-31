Idaho high school sports suspended through April 20

TWIN FALLS — Idaho's high school sports have been suspended until April 20 due to COVID-19.

The Idaho High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that its sanctioned sports, originally suspended through April 5, have been suspended through at least April 20. The decision came after a Tuesday board meeting.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The date is set to align with the Idaho State Board of Education's soft closure of schools, which currently has the state's schools using remote learning.

Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-home order last Wednesday that is set to run through April 15.

The IHSAA previously said its state tournaments, which are scheduled for the weekend of May 15-16, will not be extended past the original dates.

"The IHSAA will continue to monitor and align with any future recommendations that come from the Idaho SBOE and Governor Little's office," Tuesday's statement said. "Our office staff is continuing to work on potential contingency plans for any upcoming spring events that may occur."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0