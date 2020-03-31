Idaho high school sports suspended through April 20
0 comments
breaking top story

Idaho high school sports suspended through April 20

  • 0
State Track and Field Finals

Athletes compete in the 4A boys 1600 meter race while other runners warm up on the infield Saturday, May 18, 2019, during the Idaho State Track and Field Championships at Eagle High School in Eagle.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Idaho's high school sports have been suspended until April 20 due to COVID-19.

The Idaho High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that its sanctioned sports, originally suspended through April 5, have been suspended through at least April 20. The decision came after a Tuesday board meeting.

The date is set to align with the Idaho State Board of Education's soft closure of schools, which currently has the state's schools using remote learning.

Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-home order last Wednesday that is set to run through April 15.

The IHSAA previously said its state tournaments, which are scheduled for the weekend of May 15-16, will not be extended past the original dates.

"The IHSAA will continue to monitor and align with any future recommendations that come from the Idaho SBOE and Governor Little's office," Tuesday's statement said. "Our office staff is continuing to work on potential contingency plans for any upcoming spring events that may occur."

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News