Idaho girls state media poll
Idaho girls state media poll

Girls basketball - Valley Vs. Wendell

Wendell's Ana Scott drives on Valley's Railey Hodges during districts Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Wendell High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d’Alene (6) 15-1 40 1

2. Mountain View 14-2 32 2

3. Timberline (2) 9-1 23 -

4. Rigby (1) 17-3 16 3

5. Thunder Ridge 17-3 14 5

Others receiving votes: Meridian, 10.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (5) 14-2 37 1

2. Blackfoot (3) 15-5 35 2

3. Century (1) 14-6 25 3

4. Preston 15-6 14 5

5. Skyline 14-6 12 -

Others receiving votes: Burley 11, Bishop Kelly 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 20-1 44 1

2. Timberlake (1) 16-2 37 2

3. Snake River 17-4 22 4

4. Parma 14-5 21 3

5. Bonners Ferry 11-4 6 5

Others receiving votes: Filer 4, American Falls 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 15-1 39 2

2. Ririe (3) 19-2 36 1

3. Grangeville (1) 13-3 26 3

4. Melba 17-3 20 4

5. Valley 15-5 5 -

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4, New Plymouth 3, West Jefferson 3.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 18-0 45 1

2. Prairie 17-2 34 2

3. Grace 16-3 23 3

4. Murtaugh 16-3 11 5

5. Genesee 13-4 8 4

Others receiving votes: Rimrock 7, Butte County 4, Liberty Charter 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (5) 15-3 38 1

2. Tri-Valley (2) 15-3 35 3

3. Mackay (2) 17-3 32 4

4. Kendrick 13-5 20 2

5. Camas County 11-4 5 -

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 3, Carey 2.

VotersAndrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com

Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review

Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Greg Woods, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

(records as of Feb. 1)

