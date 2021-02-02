Idaho girls state media poll

Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (6) 15-1 40 1
2. Mountain View 14-2 32 2
3. Timberline (2) 9-1 23 -
4. Rigby (1) 17-3 16 3
5. Thunder Ridge 17-3 14 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian, 10.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (5) 14-2 37 1
2. Blackfoot (3) 15-5 35 2
3. Century (1) 14-6 25 3
4. Preston 15-6 14 5
5. Skyline 14-6 12 -
Others receiving votes: Burley 11, Bishop Kelly 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 20-1 44 1
2. Timberlake (1) 16-2 37 2
3. Snake River 17-4 22 4
4. Parma 14-5 21 3
5. Bonners Ferry 11-4 6 5
Others receiving votes: Filer 4, American Falls 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 15-1 39 2
2. Ririe (3) 19-2 36 1
3. Grangeville (1) 13-3 26 3
4. Melba 17-3 20 4
5. Valley 15-5 5 -
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4, New Plymouth 3, West Jefferson 3.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 18-0 45 1
2. Prairie 17-2 34 2
3. Grace 16-3 23 3
4. Murtaugh 16-3 11 5
5. Genesee 13-4 8 4
Others receiving votes: Rimrock 7, Butte County 4, Liberty Charter 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 15-3 38 1
2. Tri-Valley (2) 15-3 35 3
3. Mackay (2) 17-3 32 4
4. Kendrick 13-5 20 2
5. Camas County 11-4 5 -
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 3, Carey 2.
VotersAndrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Greg Woods, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
(records as of Feb. 1)