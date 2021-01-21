Idaho girls basketball state media poll

Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (5) 13-1 37 2
2. Mountain View 10-1 33 1
3. Rigby (1) 14-2 26 4
4. Boise (3) 4-0 17 -
5. Meridian 9-2 13 5
Others receiving votes: Thunder Ridge 9.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (5) 13-4 38 2
2. Preston (2) 14-5 30 1
3. Century (1) 12-6 28 4
4. Middleton (1) 9-1 24 3
5. Burley 12-4 13 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 16-1 44 1
2. Timberlake (1) 11-2 37 2
3. Parma 10-4 20 5
4. Snake River 13-3 15 3
5. Bonners Ferry 9-3 11 4
Others receiving votes: American Falls 8.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (8) 16-1 43 1
2. Cole Valley Christian (1) 12-1 34 2
3. Grangeville 12-3 26 4
4. Melba 14-2 19 3
5. West Jefferson 10-3 8 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Valley 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 15-0 45 1
2. Prairie 13-1 35 2
3. Grace 13-1 28 3
4. Genesee 9-2 14 5
5. Liberty Charter 12-1 6 -
Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Murtaugh 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (9) 13-1 45 1
2. Kendrick 12-3 33 3
3. Tri-Valley 11-2 28 2
4. Mackay 11-3 13 -
5. Camas County 7-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 5, Carey 1.
Voters:
Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Greg Woods, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
(records as of Monday afternoon)