Idaho girls basketball state media poll
Girls Basketball - Burley Vs. Minico

Burley's Brooke Hege passes the ball during their game against Minico on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Minico High School in Rupert.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d'Alene (5) 13-1 37 2

2. Mountain View 10-1 33 1

3. Rigby (1) 14-2 26 4

4. Boise (3) 4-0 17 -

5. Meridian 9-2 13 5

Others receiving votes: Thunder Ridge 9.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Blackfoot (5) 13-4 38 2

2. Preston (2) 14-5 30 1

3. Century (1) 12-6 28 4

4. Middleton (1) 9-1 24 3

5. Burley 12-4 13 5

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 16-1 44 1

2. Timberlake (1) 11-2 37 2

3. Parma 10-4 20 5

4. Snake River 13-3 15 3

5. Bonners Ferry 9-3 11 4

Others receiving votes: American Falls 8.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Ririe (8) 16-1 43 1

2. Cole Valley Christian (1) 12-1 34 2

3. Grangeville 12-3 26 4

4. Melba 14-2 19 3

5. West Jefferson 10-3 8 5

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Valley 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 15-0 45 1

2. Prairie 13-1 35 2

3. Grace 13-1 28 3

4. Genesee 9-2 14 5

5. Liberty Charter 12-1 6 -

Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Murtaugh 2.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (9) 13-1 45 1

2. Kendrick 12-3 33 3

3. Tri-Valley 11-2 28 2

4. Mackay 11-3 13 -

5. Camas County 7-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 5, Carey 1.

Voters:

Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Dylan Carder, KIFI

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Greg Woods, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

(records as of Monday afternoon)

