Idaho girls basketball state media poll

Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (9); 15-1; 54; 1
2. Mountain View (2); 12-1; 45; 2
3. Rigby (1); 16-2; 36; 3
4. Meridian; 11-2; 28; 5
5. Thunder Ridge; 15-3; 11; -
Others receiving votes: Timberline 5, Post Falls 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Middleton (6); 11-1; 47; 4
2. Blackfoot (2); 14-5; 44; 1
3. Century (2); 14-6; 41; 3
4. Burley (2); 14-4; 29; 5
5. Preston; 14-6; 14; 2
Others receiving votes: Skyline 4, Mountain Home 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (11); 14-4; 59; 1
2. Timberlake (1); 13-2; 49; 2
3. Parma; 12-4; 29; 3
4. Snake River; 14-4; 19; 4
5. Bonners Ferry; 11-4; 18; 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 3, American Falls 2, Filer 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Ririe (12); 18-1; 60; 1
2. Cole Valley Christian; 14-1; 44; 2
3. Grangeville; 13-3; 32; 4
4. Melba; 15-2; 23; 3
5. West Jefferson; 13-3; 12; 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 5, New Plymouth 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (12); 17-0; 60; 1
2. Prairie; 14-2; 42; 2
3. Grace; 13-2; 28; 3
4. Genesee; 11-3; 13; 4
5. Murtaugh; 14-3; 12; -
Others receiving votes: Butte County 10, Rimrock 10, Liberty Charter 5.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Rockland (5); 14-3; 47; 1
2. Kendrick (4); 13-3; 42; 2
3. Tri-Valley (2); 13-2; 42; 3
4. Mackay (1); 13-3; 37; 4
5. Garden Valley; 7-3; 6; -
Others receiving votes: Camas County 3, Carey 3.
Voters:
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Greg Woods, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
(records as of Monday)