Idaho girls basketball state media poll
Girls basketball - Lighthouse Christian Vs. Murtaugh

Lighthouse Christian's Kynlee Thorton blocks Murtaugh's Amanda Elorrieta's shot during their conference game Tuesday night, Jan. 19, 2021, at Murtaugh High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Coeur d'Alene (9); 15-1; 54; 1

2. Mountain View (2); 12-1; 45; 2

3. Rigby (1); 16-2; 36; 3

4. Meridian; 11-2; 28; 5

5. Thunder Ridge; 15-3; 11; -

Others receiving votes: Timberline 5, Post Falls 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Middleton (6); 11-1; 47; 4

2. Blackfoot (2); 14-5; 44; 1

3. Century (2); 14-6; 41; 3

4. Burley (2); 14-4; 29; 5

5. Preston; 14-6; 14; 2

Others receiving votes: Skyline 4, Mountain Home 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (11); 14-4; 59; 1

2. Timberlake (1); 13-2; 49; 2

3. Parma; 12-4; 29; 3

4. Snake River; 14-4; 19; 4

5. Bonners Ferry; 11-4; 18; 5

Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 3, American Falls 2, Filer 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Ririe (12); 18-1; 60; 1

2. Cole Valley Christian; 14-1; 44; 2

3. Grangeville; 13-3; 32; 4

4. Melba; 15-2; 23; 3

5. West Jefferson; 13-3; 12; 5

Others receiving votes: Valley 5, New Plymouth 4.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (12); 17-0; 60; 1

2. Prairie; 14-2; 42; 2

3. Grace; 13-2; 28; 3

4. Genesee; 11-3; 13; 4

5. Murtaugh; 14-3; 12; -

Others receiving votes: Butte County 10, Rimrock 10, Liberty Charter 5.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Rockland (5); 14-3; 47; 1

2. Kendrick (4); 13-3; 42; 2

3. Tri-Valley (2); 13-2; 42; 3

4. Mackay (1); 13-3; 37; 4

5. Garden Valley; 7-3; 6; -

Others receiving votes: Camas County 3, Carey 3.

Voters:

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review

Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune

Dylan Carder, KIFI

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Greg Woods, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Pat Sutphin, Times-News

(records as of Monday)

