Idaho girls basketball rankings

The year’s first Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll was released Tuesday.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Mountain View (7) 9-0 40
2. Coeur d’Alene (1) 12-1 36
3. Thunder Ridge (2) 13-1 27
4. Rigby 12-2 26
5. Meridian 8-2 9
Others receiving votes: Boise 5, Rocky Mountain 4, Eagle 3.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Preston (7) 13-4 46
2. Blackfoot 10-4 29
3. Middleton (1) 6-0 23
4. Century (1) 10-5 21
5. Burley 9-4 20
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 6, Skyline 3, Mountain Home 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 13-1 47
2. Timberlake (3) 8-2 34
3. Snake River 12-2 30
4. Bonners Ferry 7-2 16
5. Parma 8-4 8
Others receiving votes: American Falls 4, Filer 4, Gooding 4, Kimberly 2, Marsh Valley 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Ririe (7) 14-1 42
2. Cole Valley Christian (2) 10-1 35
3. Melba (1) 13-1 33
4. Grangeville 9-3 21
5. West Jefferson 10-3 8
Others receiving votes: Valley 4, Nampa Christian 3, North Fremont 2, New Plymouth 1, West Side 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Lapwai (10) 12-0 50
2. Prairie 11-1 37
3. Grace 12-1 25
4. Butte County 12-2 16
5. Genesee 7-2 8
Others receiving votes: Liberty Charter 5, Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Rimrock 2, Raft River 1, Shoshone 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Rockland (9) 11-1 46
2. Tri-Valley 9-1 35
3. Kendrick 9-3 27
4. Garden Valley (1) 5-2 15
5. Camas County 7-2 10
Others receiving votes: Carey 6, Clark Fork 4, Mackay 3, Dietrich 2, Council 1, North Gem 1.
Voters:
Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Greg Woods, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman