Idaho girls basketball rankings
Girls Basketball - Minico Vs. Burley

Burley's Kelsi Pope guards against Minico during their game Thursday night, Dec. 3, 2020, at Burley High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The year’s first Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll was released Tuesday.

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Mountain View (7) 9-0 40

2. Coeur d’Alene (1) 12-1 36

3. Thunder Ridge (2) 13-1 27

4. Rigby 12-2 26

5. Meridian 8-2 9

Others receiving votes: Boise 5, Rocky Mountain 4, Eagle 3.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Preston (7) 13-4 46

2. Blackfoot 10-4 29

3. Middleton (1) 6-0 23

4. Century (1) 10-5 21

5. Burley 9-4 20

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 6, Skyline 3, Mountain Home 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Sugar-Salem (7) 13-1 47

2. Timberlake (3) 8-2 34

3. Snake River 12-2 30

4. Bonners Ferry 7-2 16

5. Parma 8-4 8

Others receiving votes: American Falls 4, Filer 4, Gooding 4, Kimberly 2, Marsh Valley 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Ririe (7) 14-1 42

2. Cole Valley Christian (2) 10-1 35

3. Melba (1) 13-1 33

4. Grangeville 9-3 21

5. West Jefferson 10-3 8

Others receiving votes: Valley 4, Nampa Christian 3, North Fremont 2, New Plymouth 1, West Side 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Lapwai (10) 12-0 50

2. Prairie 11-1 37

3. Grace 12-1 25

4. Butte County 12-2 16

5. Genesee 7-2 8

Others receiving votes: Liberty Charter 5, Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Rimrock 2, Raft River 1, Shoshone 1.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Rockland (9) 11-1 46

2. Tri-Valley 9-1 35

3. Kendrick 9-3 27

4. Garden Valley (1) 5-2 15

5. Camas County 7-2 10

Others receiving votes: Carey 6, Clark Fork 4, Mackay 3, Dietrich 2, Council 1, North Gem 1.

Voters:

Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Dylan Carder, KIFI

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Greg Woods, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

