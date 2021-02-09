 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho Girls Basketball Media Poll
0 comments

Idaho Girls Basketball Media Poll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls basketball - Valley Vs. Wendell

Valley's Bailey Stephens shoots the ball against Wendell during districts Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Wendell High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 17-1 48 1

2. Mountain View (2) 16-2 41 2

3. Rigby 18-3 21 4

4. Thunder Ridge 18-3 18 5

5. Timberline 10-2 11 3

Others receiving votes: Boise 9, Meridian 2.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (7) 15-2 47 1

2. Century (2) 15-5 34 3

3. Skyline 16-6 27 5

4. Blackfoot (1) 16-6 26 2

5. Preston 16-7 7 4

Others receiving votes: Burley 7, Bishop Kelly 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 22-1 49 1

2. Timberlake (1) 19-2 41 2

3. Parma 15-4 24 4

4. Snake River 19-5 23 3

5. Filer 15-8 7 -

Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 3, Marsh Valley 3.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (8) 16-1 48 1

2. Ririe (2) 21-2 39 2

3. Grangeville 14-4 28 3

4. Melba 18-3 23 4

5. Valley 15-6 6 5

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (10) 18-1 50 1

2. Prairie 18-2 39 2

3. Grace 17-3 25 3

4. Genesee 15-5 19 5

5. Murtaugh 17-4 10 4

Others receiving votes: Rimrock 4, Liberty Charter 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (7) 17-3 45 1

2. Tri-Valley (1) 16-3 37 2

3. Mackay (2) 15-3 33 3

4. Kendrick 17-5 24 4

5. Carey 8-2 5 -

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 4, Camas County 2.

Voters

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review

Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune

Dylan Carder, KIFI

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Records as of Feb. 8

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News