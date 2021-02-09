Idaho Girls Basketball Media Poll

Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 17-1 48 1
2. Mountain View (2) 16-2 41 2
3. Rigby 18-3 21 4
4. Thunder Ridge 18-3 18 5
5. Timberline 10-2 11 3
Others receiving votes: Boise 9, Meridian 2.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (7) 15-2 47 1
2. Century (2) 15-5 34 3
3. Skyline 16-6 27 5
4. Blackfoot (1) 16-6 26 2
5. Preston 16-7 7 4
Others receiving votes: Burley 7, Bishop Kelly 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (9) 22-1 49 1
2. Timberlake (1) 19-2 41 2
3. Parma 15-4 24 4
4. Snake River 19-5 23 3
5. Filer 15-8 7 -
Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 3, Marsh Valley 3.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (8) 16-1 48 1
2. Ririe (2) 21-2 39 2
3. Grangeville 14-4 28 3
4. Melba 18-3 23 4
5. Valley 15-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (10) 18-1 50 1
2. Prairie 18-2 39 2
3. Grace 17-3 25 3
4. Genesee 15-5 19 5
5. Murtaugh 17-4 10 4
Others receiving votes: Rimrock 4, Liberty Charter 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (7) 17-3 45 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 16-3 37 2
3. Mackay (2) 15-3 33 3
4. Kendrick 17-5 24 4
5. Carey 8-2 5 -
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 4, Camas County 2.
Voters
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Records as of Feb. 8