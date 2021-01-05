Idaho eases restrictions on high school sports. Here’s who can get into the gym

The plan limits the number of basketball players on a team to 13 for each freshman, junior varsity and varsity squad. Junior varsity and varsity wrestling teams can have up to 15 wrestlers — the number of weight classes in Idaho.

The exemption also spells out consequences for schools that violate its protocols. The first offense draws a written warning from the State Board of Education. A second offense leads to a forfeit of that contest. A third results in the forfeit of the rest of that sport’s season.

Only a coach, athletic director or administrator can file a complaint with the State Board of Education, though.

“Widespread noncompliance with this plan will lead to this exemption being revoked,” the exemption reads. All high school sports would then revert to the gathering limit of 10 spelled out in the governor’s Stage 2 order.

The number of fans allowed at high school sporting events has remained a hot-button topic throughout the coronavirus pandemic. When Idaho fell back into a modified Stage 2 on Nov. 14, many schools in the Treasure Valley opted to ban all fans instead of trying to figure out how to fairly allocate 10 tickets.