Idaho boys basketball state media poll

Class 5A Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (10) 8-0 54 1
2. Madison (1) 14-3 41 2
3. Rigby 12-3 28 t-4
4. Thunder Ridge 13-3 27 3
5. Lake City 10-4 12 t-4
Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 3.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (7) 12-3 49 2
2. Century (2) 11-3 32 4
3. Jerome (2) 13-2 24 3
4. Pocatello 11-4 21 1
5. Columbia 11-2 20 —
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 8, Bishop Kelly 6, Lakeland 3, Preston 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake Riv. (11) 14-1 55 1
2. Teton 11-4 32 3
3. South Fremont 11-5 29 4
4. Marsh Valley 12-5 23 2
5. Fruitland 9-6 17 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 9.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. N. Fremont (10) 14-0 53 1
2. St. Maries 12-0 43 2
3. West Side 11-1 26 3
4. Ambrose 12-1 19 4
5. Valley (1) 14-1 18 5
Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 10-3 53 1
2. Oakley (1) 12-2 42 2
3. Lakeside 10-1 30 3
4. Prairie 10-3 20 5
5. Vic. Charter (1) 13-3 13 —
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 5, Kamiah 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Garden Val. (10) 14-1 53 1
2. Watersprings (1) 16-2 43 2
3. North Gem 14-2 30 3
4. Dietrich 11-3 23 4
5. Rockland 14-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: Deary 5.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Allan Steele, Post Register
Dylan Carder, KIFI
(Records as of Thursday)