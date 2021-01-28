 Skip to main content
Idaho boys basketball state media poll
Twin Falls takes on Jerome

Twin Falls takes on Jerome on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (10) 8-0 54 1

2. Madison (1) 14-3 41 2

3. Rigby 12-3 28 t-4

4. Thunder Ridge 13-3 27 3

5. Lake City 10-4 12 t-4

Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 3.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (7) 12-3 49 2

2. Century (2) 11-3 32 4

3. Jerome (2) 13-2 24 3

4. Pocatello 11-4 21 1

5. Columbia 11-2 20 —

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 8, Bishop Kelly 6, Lakeland 3, Preston 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Snake Riv. (11) 14-1 55 1

2. Teton 11-4 32 3

3. South Fremont 11-5 29 4

4. Marsh Valley 12-5 23 2

5. Fruitland 9-6 17 5

Others receiving votes: Priest River 9.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. N. Fremont (10) 14-0 53 1

2. St. Maries 12-0 43 2

3. West Side 11-1 26 3

4. Ambrose 12-1 19 4

5. Valley (1) 14-1 18 5

Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 10-3 53 1

2. Oakley (1) 12-2 42 2

3. Lakeside 10-1 30 3

4. Prairie 10-3 20 5

5. Vic. Charter (1) 13-3 13 —

Others receiving votes: Riverstone 5, Kamiah 2.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Garden Val. (10) 14-1 53 1

2. Watersprings (1) 16-2 43 2

3. North Gem 14-2 30 3

4. Dietrich 11-3 23 4

5. Rockland 14-4 11 5

Others receiving votes: Deary 5.

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Pat Sutphin, Times-News

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Allan Steele, Post Register

Dylan Carder, KIFI

(Records as of Thursday)

