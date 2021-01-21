 Skip to main content
Idaho boys basketball state media poll
Twin Falls takes on Jerome

Surrounded by Jerome defenders, Twin Falls sophomore Zach Ball takes a shot at the hoop Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (7) 6-0 47 1

2. Madison (3) 12-2 43 2

3. Thunder Ridge 11-2 30 4

t-4. Rigby 9-3 13 3

t-4. Lake City 9-4 13 —

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3, Rocky Mountain 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Pocatello (5) 11-2 38 4

2. Middleton (2) 9-3 28 1

3. Jerome (1) 12-1 24 5

4. Century (1) 9-3 21 2

5. Hillcrest (1) 10-4 19 3

Others receiving votes: Columbia 9, Bishop Kelly 7, Lakeland 4.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Snake River (10) 12-1 50 1

2. Marsh Valley 12-3 34 3

3. Teton 9-3 32 2

4. South Fremont 9-5 18 4

5. Fruitland 7-6 9 5

Others receiving votes: Priest River 7.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (9) 12-0 49 1

2. St. Maries (1) 10-0 38 2

3. West Side 9-1 25 4

4. Ambrose 11-1 22 3

5. Valley 12-1 7 —

Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 4.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (7) 9-3 46 1

2. Oakley (3) 11-1 41 2

3. Lakeside 9-1 33 3

4. Prairie 8-3 11 5

5. Victory Charter 12-3 9 —

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 7, Riverstone 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Garden Valley (10) 12-1 50 1

2. Watersprings 13-2 33 2

3. North Gem 13-2 24 4

4. Dietrich 9-3 23 3

5. Rockland 12-4 12 5

Others receiving votes: Deary 6, Camas County 1, Mackay 1.

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Dylan Carder, KIFI

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Allan Steele, Post Register

(Records as of Thursday afternoon)

