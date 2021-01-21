Idaho boys basketball state media poll

Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (7) 6-0 47 1
2. Madison (3) 12-2 43 2
3. Thunder Ridge 11-2 30 4
t-4. Rigby 9-3 13 3
t-4. Lake City 9-4 13 —
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3, Rocky Mountain 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Pocatello (5) 11-2 38 4
2. Middleton (2) 9-3 28 1
3. Jerome (1) 12-1 24 5
4. Century (1) 9-3 21 2
5. Hillcrest (1) 10-4 19 3
Others receiving votes: Columbia 9, Bishop Kelly 7, Lakeland 4.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (10) 12-1 50 1
2. Marsh Valley 12-3 34 3
3. Teton 9-3 32 2
4. South Fremont 9-5 18 4
5. Fruitland 7-6 9 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 7.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (9) 12-0 49 1
2. St. Maries (1) 10-0 38 2
3. West Side 9-1 25 4
4. Ambrose 11-1 22 3
5. Valley 12-1 7 —
Others receiving votes: Melba 5, Nampa Christian 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 9-3 46 1
2. Oakley (3) 11-1 41 2
3. Lakeside 9-1 33 3
4. Prairie 8-3 11 5
5. Victory Charter 12-3 9 —
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 7, Riverstone 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (10) 12-1 50 1
2. Watersprings 13-2 33 2
3. North Gem 13-2 24 4
4. Dietrich 9-3 23 3
5. Rockland 12-4 12 5
Others receiving votes: Deary 6, Camas County 1, Mackay 1.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Allan Steele, Post Register
(Records as of Thursday afternoon)