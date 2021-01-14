 Skip to main content
Idaho boys basketball rankings
Idaho boys basketball rankings

Dietrich vs Lakeside boys state basketball

Dietrich sophomore Jett Shaw greets fans as he is announced in the starting lineup for the 1A D2 semifinal game against Lakeside on Friday, March 6, 2020, during the boys state basketball tournament at Caldwell High School in Caldwell, Idaho. Lakeside defeated Dietrich 76-59.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

The year’s first Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll was released Thursday.

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Meridian (5) 5-0 38

2. Madison (2) 10-2 27

3. Rigby (1) 8-2 24

4. Thunder Ridge 9-2 21

5. Post Falls (1) 6-3 20

Others receiving votes: Lake City 2, Rocky Mountain 2, Borah 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Middleton (5) 8-2 34

2. Century (1) 8-2 23

3. Hillcrest 9-3 20

4. Pocatello (1) 8-2 19

5. Jerome (1) 10-1 17

Others receiving votes: Columbia (1) 9, Preston 8, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Snake River (9) 10-0 45

2. Teton 7-2 32

3. Marsh Valley 9-3 24

4. South Fremont 7-4 17

5. Fruitland 6-6 7

Others receiving votes: Priest River 5, Kellogg 4, Bonners Ferry 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. North Fremont (6) 9-0 42

2. St. Maries (2) 7-0 32

3. Ambrose 8-0 27

4. West Side (1) 6-1 18

5. Nampa Christian 9-2 6

Others receiving votes: Valley 4, Melba 3, Firth 2, Grangeville 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Lapwai (5) 6-3 39

2. Oakley (4) 9-1 38

3. Lakeside 7-1 29

4. Kamiah 6-2 18

5. Prairie 6-2 6

Others receiving votes: Riverstone 2, Victory Charter 2, Grace 1.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Garden Valley (7) 9-1 42

2. Watersprings (2) 12-1 33

3. Dietrich 8-2 26

4. North Gem 9-1 24

5. Rockland 8-4 6

Others receiving votes: Deary 2, Camas County 2.

Voters:

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Dylan Carder, KIFI

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Allan Steele, Post Register

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

