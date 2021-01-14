Idaho boys basketball rankings

The year’s first Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll was released Thursday.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Meridian (5) 5-0 38
2. Madison (2) 10-2 27
3. Rigby (1) 8-2 24
4. Thunder Ridge 9-2 21
5. Post Falls (1) 6-3 20
Others receiving votes: Lake City 2, Rocky Mountain 2, Borah 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Middleton (5) 8-2 34
2. Century (1) 8-2 23
3. Hillcrest 9-3 20
4. Pocatello (1) 8-2 19
5. Jerome (1) 10-1 17
Others receiving votes: Columbia (1) 9, Preston 8, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Snake River (9) 10-0 45
2. Teton 7-2 32
3. Marsh Valley 9-3 24
4. South Fremont 7-4 17
5. Fruitland 6-6 7
Others receiving votes: Priest River 5, Kellogg 4, Bonners Ferry 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. North Fremont (6) 9-0 42
2. St. Maries (2) 7-0 32
3. Ambrose 8-0 27
4. West Side (1) 6-1 18
5. Nampa Christian 9-2 6
Others receiving votes: Valley 4, Melba 3, Firth 2, Grangeville 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Lapwai (5) 6-3 39
2. Oakley (4) 9-1 38
3. Lakeside 7-1 29
4. Kamiah 6-2 18
5. Prairie 6-2 6
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 2, Victory Charter 2, Grace 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Garden Valley (7) 9-1 42
2. Watersprings (2) 12-1 33
3. Dietrich 8-2 26
4. North Gem 9-1 24
5. Rockland 8-4 6
Others receiving votes: Deary 2, Camas County 2.
Voters:
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Allan Steele, Post Register
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman