Idaho Boys Basketball Media Poll

Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Meridian (10); 12-0; 50; 1
2. Madison; 16-3; 33; 2
3. Thunder Ridge; 15-3; 33; 4
4. Lake City; 12-5; 10; 5
5. Rocky Mountain; 10-2; 9; —
Others receiving votes: Rigby 7, Post Falls 6, Eagle 2.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Middleton (8); 14-3; 48; 1
2. Columbia (2); 14-2; 28; 5
3. Jerome; 15-2; 24; 3
4. Century; 12-4; 22; 2
5. Hillcrest; 12-6; 12; —
Others receiving votes: Preston 7, Bishop Kelly 5, Lakeland 3, Pocatello 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Snake River (7); 15-2; 45; 1
2. Teton (1); 14-4; 35; 2
3. Marsh Valley (1); 14-5; 29; 4
4. South Fremont 12-6 19 3
5. Fruitland (1) 11-6 17 5
Others receiving votes: Priest River 4, Bonners Ferry 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. North Fremont (8); 16-0; 48; 1
2. St. Maries (2); 14-0; 42; 2
3. Ambrose; 15-1; 26; 4
4. West Side; 13-2; 21; 3
5. Valley; 16-2; 8; 5
Others receiving votes: Melba 3, Nampa Christian 2.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lapwai (9); 11-3; 47; 1
2. Oakley (1); 15-2; 40; 2
3. Lakeside; 11-2; 29; 3
4. Prairie; 12-3; 16; 4
5. Victory Charter; 15-3; 7; 5
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 6, Genesee 2, Liberty Charter 2, Raft River 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Garden Valley (9); 16-1; 49; 1
2. Watersprings (1); 16-2; 40; 2
3. North Gem; 17-2; 30; 3
4. Dietrich; 13-4; 16; 4
5. Deary; 12-1; 8; —
Others receiving votes: Rockland 6, Salmon River 1.
Voters
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Allan Steele, Post Register
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Records as of Thursday.