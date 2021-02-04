 Skip to main content
Idaho Boys Basketball Media Poll
Idaho Boys Basketball Media Poll

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Meridian (10); 12-0; 50; 1

2. Madison; 16-3; 33; 2

3. Thunder Ridge; 15-3; 33; 4

4. Lake City; 12-5; 10; 5

5. Rocky Mountain; 10-2; 9; —

Others receiving votes: Rigby 7, Post Falls 6, Eagle 2.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Middleton (8); 14-3; 48; 1

2. Columbia (2); 14-2; 28; 5

3. Jerome; 15-2; 24; 3

4. Century; 12-4; 22; 2

5. Hillcrest; 12-6; 12; —

Others receiving votes: Preston 7, Bishop Kelly 5, Lakeland 3, Pocatello 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Snake River (7); 15-2; 45; 1

2. Teton (1); 14-4; 35; 2

3. Marsh Valley (1); 14-5; 29; 4

4. South Fremont 12-6 19 3

5. Fruitland (1) 11-6 17 5

Others receiving votes: Priest River 4, Bonners Ferry 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. North Fremont (8); 16-0; 48; 1

2. St. Maries (2); 14-0; 42; 2

3. Ambrose; 15-1; 26; 4

4. West Side; 13-2; 21; 3

5. Valley; 16-2; 8; 5

Others receiving votes: Melba 3, Nampa Christian 2.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lapwai (9); 11-3; 47; 1

2. Oakley (1); 15-2; 40; 2

3. Lakeside; 11-2; 29; 3

4. Prairie; 12-3; 16; 4

5. Victory Charter; 15-3; 7; 5

Others receiving votes: Riverstone 6, Genesee 2, Liberty Charter 2, Raft River 1.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Garden Valley (9); 16-1; 49; 1

2. Watersprings (1); 16-2; 40; 2

3. North Gem; 17-2; 30; 3

4. Dietrich; 13-4; 16; 4

5. Deary; 12-1; 8; —

Others receiving votes: Rockland 6, Salmon River 1.

Voters

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Allan Steele, Post Register

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review

Dylan Carder, KIFI

Records as of Thursday.

