Idaho boys basketball media poll
Boys basketball - Filer Vs. Kimberly

Kimberly's Brett Bronson dives for the ball against Filer's Drake Speirs during their game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Kimberly High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (6) 13-1 42 1

2. Thunder Ridge (2) 17-3 38 3

t-3. Madison (1) 17-4 28 2

t-3. Rocky Mountain (1) 12-2 28 5

5. Post Falls 12-5 5 —

Others receiving votes: Lake City 4, Rigby 3, Eagle 2.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (9) 16-3 49 1

2. Jerome (1) 17-2 35 3

3. Columbia 15-3 29 2

4. Hillcrest 14-6 16 5

5. Century 14-5 10 4

Others receiving votes: Preston 9, Pocatello 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Snake River (7) 16-2 46 1

2. Marsh Valley (2) 15-5 35 3

3. Teton 15-4 34 2

4. Fruitland (1) 13-6 20 5

5. South Fremont 12-7 6 4

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 5, Priest River 4.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (10) 16-0 50 1

2. St. Maries 16-1 35 2

3. Ambrose 18-1 33 3

4. West Side 15-2 19 4

5. Valley 18-2 11 5

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Lapwai (5) 13-4 42 1

2. Oakley (4) 16-3 39 2

3. Lakeside 13-3 25 3

4. Victory Charter (1) 17-3 15 5

5. Riverstone 9-0 13 —

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Garden Valley (9) 18-1 48 1

2. Watersprings (1) 18-2 41 2

3. North Gem 18-2 28 3

4. Deary 14-1 18 5

5. Dietrich 14-5 11 4

Others receiving votes: Rockland 3, Mackay 1.

Voters

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review

Dylan Carder, KIFI

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Allan Steele, Post Register

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Records as of Thursday

