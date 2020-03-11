'I love doing what I do': Kimberly's Nannini signs with Montana State rodeo

KIMBERLY — Once Kimberly High School’s Michael Nannini figured out what he liked to do, he was able to turn it into a way to compete in college.

The senior signed his letter of intent Tuesday with Montana State University’s rodeo team. He had been involved in rodeo from a young age, but his top event, steer wrestling, was one he started late.

“I did it as a kid, then I king of spit the bit and quite, so I’ve been rodeoing for my main event, bulldogging, for a year now,” Nannini said. “So I just got into it at the last second.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It was when he competed at his first junior National Finals Rodeo that he said a light came on about his future.

“This is what I like doing,” he said. I like being on the road and I like traveling, and most of all, I love doing what I do. It’s just a feeling.”

Nannini gets to travel for rodeo now, and road trips are a big part of the college rodeo experience, too. He chose Montana State, which is in Bozeman, because of their strong programs and outdoor opportunities.

“I like Montana because I like do all of the recreational stuff like skiing, and I really like the forest area out there,” he said. “Most of all, they have a good rodeo program and a good nursing program, so I’m pretty excited about that.”