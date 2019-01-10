TWIN FALLS — When the Hansen High School girls basketball team met Lighthouse Christian on Dec. 11, 2018, things didn't fall their way.
The Huskies allowed the Lions to go to the free throw line 42 times, making 25 of those and earning a 60-50 victory.
On Thursday, the Huskies flipped the script.
Coming from behind after falling into a deficit early, Hansen was able to earn a big conference victory over the Lions this time coming out the winner via a 60-50 scoreline.
The Lions (9-8, 2-2) jumped out to a quick lead, holding an eight-point advantage over the Huskies (8-7, 2-2) after one quarter at 16-8. However, Hansen slowly crept back into the contest.
The Huskies outscored Lighthouse Christian, 10-4, in the second quarter, to tighten the game up heading into the half, trailing by just two points at the break.
"We started off really strong and then fell flat in the second quarter," Lighthouse Christian head coach Tia Standlee said by email.
That momentum picked up by the Huskies carried over into the second half, as the visitors turned the game around with an 18-14 third quarter, taking a two-point lead entering the final quarter.
The fourth frame was all Hansen's, as the Huskies turned on the jets and outscored the Lions, 24-16, to stretch their lead to 10 points by the time the final buzzer sounded.
"In the end, turnovers hurt us and we couldn't bounce back from our own mistakes," Standlee said.
Lighthouse Christian senior Trudy Millenkamp poured in a game-high 20 points on a whopping six 3-pointers to score nearly half the Lions' points.
Hansen was led by senior Kendy Kenney, who scored 15. Fellow senior Haylee Pittman added 12 for the Huskies.
The Huskies will have to turn around and take on the Sawtooth Conference's top team, Carey, on Tuesday. The Lions will then look to rebound from the loss by also squaring off against the Panthers, but on Thursday.
