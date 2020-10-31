Humbled Kimberly crushes Kellogg to advance to state tournament

KIMBERLY — No team ever enters a season hoping to lose a game. And as appealing as an undefeated year sounds, there is an unspoken understanding that sometimes a loss can be a great motivator and — dare it be said — a good thing.

Kimberly fell by a single point in overtime to Gooding one week ago, losing the district championship at the same time. The prevailing thought amongst the Bulldogs this week was to use the defeat as fuel heading into Saturday’s 3A state play-in game against the Wildcats of Kellogg.

The Bulldogs got four rushing touchdowns from junior Race Widmier, hit the gas hard, and turned on the afterburners in a 69-12 route of Kellogg Saturday afternoon at Kimberly High School.

“It was kind of a humbling experience, losing to Gooding,” said Kimberly senior Brett Bronson. “I think it’s going to be better for us because right now we have that fire again, that we are the underdogs again.”

“They took the loss to heart and knew they had to come out, play hard, and get back on track,” said Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop.

For Bishop, there was never any worry about his team losing focus or getting lazy in practice. It was more the team had gotten comfortable where it was and the desire to get better every practice rep had waned.