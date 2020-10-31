Humbled Kimberly crushes Kellogg to advance to state tournament

KIMBERLY — No team ever enters a season hoping to lose a game. And as appealing as an undefeated year sounds, there is an unspoken understanding that sometimes a loss can be a great motivator and — dare it be said — a good thing.
Kimberly fell by a single point in overtime to Gooding one week ago, losing the district championship at the same time. The prevailing thought amongst the Bulldogs this week was to use the defeat as fuel heading into Saturday’s 3A state play-in game against the Wildcats of Kellogg.
The Bulldogs got four rushing touchdowns from junior Race Widmier, hit the gas hard, and turned on the afterburners in a 69-12 route of Kellogg Saturday afternoon at Kimberly High School.
“It was kind of a humbling experience, losing to Gooding,” said Kimberly senior Brett Bronson. “I think it’s going to be better for us because right now we have that fire again, that we are the underdogs again.”
“They took the loss to heart and knew they had to come out, play hard, and get back on track,” said Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop.
For Bishop, there was never any worry about his team losing focus or getting lazy in practice. It was more the team had gotten comfortable where it was and the desire to get better every practice rep had waned.
“I think last week was a wake-up call for them,” Bishop said. “If you don’t play well you get beat.
Early on the Bulldogs were a little tight as Owens’ first couple of passes missed their mark. The two teams exchanged a series of punts before Widmier lit the spark that ignited an explosion of Kimberly offense.
Widmier took the handoff, weaved through the first layer of Kellogg’s defense and outraced the second layer for an 85-yard touchdown run.
“I don’t think I was completely warmed up,” Owens said. “I was kind of tight with some early-game jitters. As I got relaxed, I got into a groove and got it going.”
Did he ever. Owens hit Bronson for a 29-yard score and freshman Gatlin Bair on a 60-yard catch and run touchdown. Widmier scored from 26 yards out and Kimberly overcame a slow start to lead 28-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs weren’t done.
Owens found Bronson for 58 yards and a touchdown, Widmier went for three yards and his third score, and Bair got his second scoring reception of them game from 23 yard out.
It was all Kimberly at the half as the Bulldogs led Kellogg 49-6.
Widmier’s fourth touchdown came in the third quarter (an 8-yarder), and Owens’ keeper into the end zone from 18 yards out put the Bulldogs up 63-12 entering the fourth.
Kimberly got touchdowns on nine straight possessions, a stretch that started in the first quarter and ended partway through the third.
“None of that is possible without our O-line playing like they did,” Widmier said. “It felt great to come out here and start running the ball hard.”
“There was a lot to like about what we did offensively,” Bishop said. “The run game got going. The line did a good job opening up huge holes, our receivers were getting open, and Heath was throwing some good balls. It’s fun when they start doing that.”
Senior Trevor Christensen capped the afternoon with a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Not to be outdone, Kimberly’s defense had a great day as it limited a solid Kellogg offense to two touchdowns, one in the first period and another in the third.
“They have some good athletes,” Bishop said. “They made some plays on our athletes, and sometimes you just tip your hat to that. But I thought we did a good job up front and for the most part we were able to contain that quarterback.
“We put a lot of pressure on their quarterback and did a good job in our secondary,” Bronson said. “You could tell we were locked in and ready to go.”
Kimberly (8-1) will host a 3A state quarterfinal contest next week. The opponent depends on a number of factors, including results of the other play-in games and reseeding based on MaxPreps rankings. Snake River will likely be the opponent.
“We have to keep working hard, no matter who the opponent is,” Widmier said.
“We are just going to remember that loss against Gooding and keep working harder and harder every week,” Owens said. “We want to come out and kick everyone’s butt.”
