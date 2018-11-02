KIMBERLY — With eight seconds left on the clock, zero timeouts remaining and one yard separating the Kimberly High School football team from a trip to the 3A state semifinals, there was only one player who was going to get the ball.
McKade Huft took the ball and launched himself into a mess of Fruitland players, searching for that final inch. The horn blared as three zeros appeared on the scoreboard, and nobody knew what the final verdict was.
Finally, one of the referees raised his arms, and the Bulldogs erupted into celebrations as Huft’s final effort crossed the line and gave Kimberly a 37-35 walk-off win against the two-time defending state champion Grizzlies on Friday night.
“I don’t care who it was,” Huft said. “I’m just glad it was in the end zone and that score is in our favor. We got that dub and that’s all that matters.”
The third-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) will face Sugar-Salem next week for a shot to reach the state title game. From the start of Thursday’s contest, it looked like Kimberly might coast to that semifinal spot.
Senior quarterback Braxton Hammond’s first two passes of the game were touchdowns, both to senior Blake Phillips. Kimberly raced out to a 12-0 advantage late in the first quarter.
Braxton Hammond has thrown two passes today. He has two touchdowns to Blake Phillips. This one was a 46-yarder. #kimberlybulldogs up 12-0 at 2:31 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/JvF6azGU4x— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
Hammond finished with four first-half touchdown tosses, as the second pair went to senior Tristyn O’Donnell. Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop said Hammond’s adjustments and audibles at the line made a big difference in the senior’s performance.
However, the Grizzlies (6-4) had their own standout quarterback, as senior Cole Eiguren went toe-to-toe with Hammond, including tossing an 85-yard touchdown to junior Marcus Barinaga. He finished the half with three passing scores as Fruitland kept with Kimberly’s pace, and the Bulldogs led 24-21.
On 4th and 15, Fruitland goes for it and Eiguren hits Henggeler, who makes a heck of a catch for a TD. #kimberlybulldogs up 24-21 at 1:22 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/AxcVp6TtER— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
“We knew we were gonna have a battle on our hands,” Huft said. “We fear no one, but respect everyone.”
After Huft ran in a score and Eiguren tossed his second to Barinaga, the Bulldogs maintained their three-point advantage going into the final quarter. However, a five-minute drive by Fruitland ended in a six-yard rushing score by Eiguren.
Fruitland leads for the first time today after Eiguren runs it in from six yards away. Fruitland leads the #kimberlybulldogs 35-31 at 6:16 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/MoyqQzMF36— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
After leading for much of the contest, Kimberly trailed for the first time with 6:16 left on the clock.
Instead of feeling the pressure of the moment or kicking themselves, the Bulldogs knew they had to regroup.
“We felt, through the entire game, that we had it,” Hammond said. “When we got in that huddle, we just kept saying, ‘This is our season. We’re not ending it now.’”
Behind the rushes of Huft, Phillips and senior Hunter O’Berg, plus one pass from Hammond, the Bulldogs marched down the field. On that drive alone, Huft carried the ball 12 times.
Ten yards from the goal line, Huft took a handoff and, after he was hit at about the five-yard line, managed to dive forward to the one. Kimberly took its final timeout. With one play left to run, Huft was going to have to get just one more yard.
In that situation, with all the weapons Kimberly had at its disposal, it — and probably Fruitland — knew who was getting the ball. Hammond, O’Donnell and Phillips all said the same thing went through their minds before giving Huft the ball at the one with the game and the season on the line: “All the confidence in the world.”
“It comes down to one play,” Bishop said. “McKade wasn’t gonna be denied. He was gonna get in the end zone one way or another.”
Hammond said his nerves spiked when he saw one of the officials point at the goal line before the hands went up to signal touchdown. O’Donnell said he doesn’t even remember seeing what happened, but once he saw the referee’s hands pointing skyward, what had happened set in.
WALK-OFF-#kimberlybulldogs beat Fruitland 37-35 as McKade Huft powered in the winning TD as time expired. What. A. Game. Kimberly beats the two-time defending 3A champs and heads to the semifinals. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/AzxNwjlxBi— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
Huft finished with 166 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries. Hammond went 9-of-21 for 146 yards and his four scores.
Bishop praised the resilience, guts and determination of his team, having jumped out to a lead, battled all the way through, gone behind and come back to win. He said it would have been easy for his players to put their heads down, but he believes it speaks volumes to the way the Bulldogs battled.
Last year, Kimberly’s season ended with a quarterfinal loss. This year, the Bulldogs got over that hump in dramatic fashion, and they aren’t done quite yet.
“I couldn’t ask for a better season with a better group of guys, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Hammond said. “We’re not stopping here. We’ve got more to do.”
Other highlights
Heck of an entrance from the #kimberlybulldogs. The Bulldog tunnel is something else. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/0jjc6YCFed— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
McKade Huft comes up short on fourth in the red zone. #idpreps #kimberlybulldogs pic.twitter.com/40Nqa1tnvE— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
Braxton Hammond hits Blake Phillips, who goes coast-to-coast and scores, giving the #kimberlybulldogs a 6-0 lead over Fruitland at 4:37 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/V19BNJjsGP— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
This is one way for Fruitland to answer. An 85-yard TD from Cole Eiguren to Marcus Barinaga. #kimberlybulldogs lead 12-6 at 2:04 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/aHbolOb901— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
Fumble on the exchange, #kimberlybulldogs recover. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/lg3O881lMm— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
The #kimberlybulldogs strike through Hammond again, this time a 7-yarder to Tristyn O’Donnell. Bulldogs lead Fruitland 18-6 at 10:16 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/HZ8SDNmpx6— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
Eiguren completes a 9-yard TD to Josh Henggeler at 6:22 2Q. #kimberlybulldogs lead Fruitland 18-13. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/XN48tGu9Rh— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
Hammond hits Tristyn O’Donnell for their second TD hookup of the night. O’Donnell, decent after the catch there. #kimberlybulldogs up 24-13 at 3:25 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/p2uKxPbW6Q— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
McKade Huft goes 5 yards for a score after a long #kimberlybulldogs drive. I think that’s Huft’s TD, but Nathaniel Bybee was there just in case at the end. Kimberly leads Fruitland 31-21 at 4:34 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/18XEVaSZpI— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
Fruitland answers right back. Eiguren hits Marcus Barinaga over the middle for a 15-yard TD. #kimberlybulldogs up 31-28 at 2:15 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/2rTAM56IqK— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
END 3Q: #kimberlybulldogs 31, Fruitland 28— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 3, 2018
Kimberly’s driving, thanks to this fourth down conversion where Blake Phillips almost killed me. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/QaI8LBNRrO
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.