KIMBERLY — With eight seconds left on the clock, zero timeouts remaining and one yard separating the Kimberly High School football team from a trip to the 3A state semifinals, there was only one player who was going to get the ball.

McKade Huft took the ball and launched himself into a mess of Fruitland players, searching for that final inch. The horn blared as three zeros appeared on the scoreboard, and nobody knew what the final verdict was.

Finally, one of the referees raised his arms, and the Bulldogs erupted into celebrations as Huft’s final effort crossed the line and gave Kimberly a 37-35 walk-off win against the two-time defending state champion Grizzlies on Friday night.

“I don’t care who it was,” Huft said. “I’m just glad it was in the end zone and that score is in our favor. We got that dub and that’s all that matters.”

The third-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) will face Sugar-Salem next week for a shot to reach the state title game. From the start of Thursday’s contest, it looked like Kimberly might coast to that semifinal spot.

Senior quarterback Braxton Hammond’s first two passes of the game were touchdowns, both to senior Blake Phillips. Kimberly raced out to a 12-0 advantage late in the first quarter.

Hammond finished with four first-half touchdown tosses, as the second pair went to senior Tristyn O’Donnell. Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop said Hammond’s adjustments and audibles at the line made a big difference in the senior’s performance.

However, the Grizzlies (6-4) had their own standout quarterback, as senior Cole Eiguren went toe-to-toe with Hammond, including tossing an 85-yard touchdown to junior Marcus Barinaga. He finished the half with three passing scores as Fruitland kept with Kimberly’s pace, and the Bulldogs led 24-21.

“We knew we were gonna have a battle on our hands,” Huft said. “We fear no one, but respect everyone.”

After Huft ran in a score and Eiguren tossed his second to Barinaga, the Bulldogs maintained their three-point advantage going into the final quarter. However, a five-minute drive by Fruitland ended in a six-yard rushing score by Eiguren.

After leading for much of the contest, Kimberly trailed for the first time with 6:16 left on the clock.

Instead of feeling the pressure of the moment or kicking themselves, the Bulldogs knew they had to regroup.

“We felt, through the entire game, that we had it,” Hammond said. “When we got in that huddle, we just kept saying, ‘This is our season. We’re not ending it now.’”

Behind the rushes of Huft, Phillips and senior Hunter O’Berg, plus one pass from Hammond, the Bulldogs marched down the field. On that drive alone, Huft carried the ball 12 times.

Ten yards from the goal line, Huft took a handoff and, after he was hit at about the five-yard line, managed to dive forward to the one. Kimberly took its final timeout. With one play left to run, Huft was going to have to get just one more yard.

In that situation, with all the weapons Kimberly had at its disposal, it — and probably Fruitland — knew who was getting the ball. Hammond, O’Donnell and Phillips all said the same thing went through their minds before giving Huft the ball at the one with the game and the season on the line: “All the confidence in the world.”

“It comes down to one play,” Bishop said. “McKade wasn’t gonna be denied. He was gonna get in the end zone one way or another.”

Hammond said his nerves spiked when he saw one of the officials point at the goal line before the hands went up to signal touchdown. O’Donnell said he doesn’t even remember seeing what happened, but once he saw the referee’s hands pointing skyward, what had happened set in.

Huft finished with 166 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries. Hammond went 9-of-21 for 146 yards and his four scores.

Bishop praised the resilience, guts and determination of his team, having jumped out to a lead, battled all the way through, gone behind and come back to win. He said it would have been easy for his players to put their heads down, but he believes it speaks volumes to the way the Bulldogs battled.

Last year, Kimberly’s season ended with a quarterfinal loss. This year, the Bulldogs got over that hump in dramatic fashion, and they aren’t done quite yet.

“I couldn’t ask for a better season with a better group of guys, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Hammond said. “We’re not stopping here. We’ve got more to do.”

